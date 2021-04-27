Watch: When Justin Gaethje was brought to tears following Rose Namajunas' first UFC title win in 2017

Justin Gaethje recently took to Twitter to recall the first time Rose Namajunas won the UFC strawweight title. Namjunas ascending to the top of the strawweight division overwhelmed 'The Highlight' with emotion back in 2017.

A teary Justin Gaethje talked about how inspirational Thug Rose's victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk was in a video he shared on Instagram on his way back from UFC 217.

"Oh my God, I am f***ing crying right now. GAH, believe in f***ing yourself! Rose is my f***ing hero and idol. Oh my God. F*** yeah!" Gaethje said in the video.

Justin Gaethje's video resulted in a lot of trolls making fun of him online. However, the UFC lightweight reiterated his thoughts about Rose Namajunas when she reclaimed the UFC strawweight title from Zhang Weili at UFC 261.

Justin Gaethje calls out fans who made fun of him for getting emotional after Rose Namajunas' victory in 2017

Justin Gaethje was Octagon-side for Rose Namajunas' fight against Zhang Weili in the co-main event of UFC 261 on Saturday. After Namajunas created history by becoming the first female UFC fighter to reclaim a title, Justin Gaethje called out all those who had made fun of him for crying after her victory in 2017.

"All the dudes that made fun of me for crying from excitement a few years back when Thug Rose KO’d Joanna now know exactly what I felt. She been the best for a long time but it feels unreal to see someone face their fears and inspire people like that," Gaethje wrote on Twitter.

'Thug' Rose Namajunas will continue to inspire many by creating history at just 28 years of age. Going into the fight, Zhang Weili was undefeated in the UFC and her dominance inside the Octagon was well established. Nevertheless, Rose Namjunas brilliantly executed a high kick to reclaim her title.

When the fight started, Rose Namajunas asserted her pace, throwing low kicks and jabs while moving around the Octagon. The evasive stance she took early on forced her opponent to adjust her defense accordingly.

As a result, Zhang Weili was unable to defend a perfectly-timed and precise high kick to the head. The devastating strike came out of nowhere and made a clear connection with Zhang Weili's temple, immediately dropping the champion.

Thug Rose then moved in for the ground-and-pound and the referee wasted no time in separating the two fighters and calling the fight to a stop.

