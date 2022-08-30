Watch: When Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba impersonated Conor McGregor while training with France

Conor McGregor's infamous 'Billionaire Strut' has become one of the Irishman's hallmarks since transcending the MMA world after joining the UFC.

Many sportsmen and even fellow UFC fighters have imitated the strut, with Leon Edwards doing his version of the walk after beating Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship at UFC 278.

McGregor's global influence was clear to see when Paul Pogba impersonated him whilst training with the French national team back in November 2016. The former Manchester United midfielder, who recently re-joined Juventus, was at the training ground and started to do the 'Billionaire Strut' while warming up on the touchline.

The talented footballer posted a short message with the video, which clearly referenced McGregor and even tagged the UFC star in the post:

"The notorious walk bonne semaine à tous @equipedefrance #fiersdetrebleus @thenotoriousmma"

Watch Paul Pogba impersonate Connor McGregor's walk here:

Conor McGregor has previously claimed the 'Billionaire Strut' as his own, despite Vince McMahon originally using a very similar walkout many years ago during his WWE entrances.

McGregor is arguably more well-known for the walk than McMahon, which just goes to show how influential the Irishman is in the sporting world. However, his reputation amongst MMA fans has dropped slightly, largely due to the fact that he has won just one of his last four UFC appearances.

Watch: When Conor McGregor wished Paul Pogba good luck for the FIFA World Cup final

When France reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Conor McGregor sent a message of support to Paul Pogba. As mentioned, the Frenchman is clearly a fan of McGregor's work inside the octagon, imitating the 'Billionaire Strut' back in 2016.

The Irishman seemingly appreciated Pogba's ongoing support and returned the favor by sending the midfielder a message before France's World Cup final match against Croatia:

"What's happening, Paul? I just wanted to say best of luck for the World Cup final tomorrow, my brother."

Watch McGregor's message to Paul Pogba here:

France managed to beat Croatia 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup final, with Paul Pogba scoring one of the goals in the 59th minute of the match. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann also scored, with an own goal from Mario Mandzukic marking the other for France.

Conor McGregor was likely thrilled to see his friend Pogba score in one of his country's biggest football matches in their history. The midfielder has recently had trouble on the pitch, failing to make an impact at Manchester United, and has since been allowed to leave for Juventus.

