Watch: When KSI got humbled at the hands of former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping

KSI was once shown the power and skill level of MMA athletes after he trained on the mats with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Back in 2018, 'The Nightmare' had just stepped into the boxing ring for the first time, defeating fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in the first influencer boxing card. KSI went on to face Logan Paul later that year, but he first met up with Bisping to take some lessons in MMA.

The YouTube star and Michael Bisping collaborated in association with the UFC and EA Sports' latest iteration of the promotion's official video game, which was UFC 3 at the time. As part of the promotion, the pair faced off against one another in the game before Bisping then took him through a brief MMA training session.

'The Nightmare' had the upper hand on the video game, finishing Bisping with his own created character. Unsurprisingly, however, the former UFC champ had his way with the YouTuber on the mats.

The session with Bisping didn't appear to light the fire of MMA inside of KSI, as five years later, the 30-year-old has continued to remain in boxing. He has since fought six professional fights against the likes of Logan Paul and Tommy Fury as well as co-founded his promotion Misfits Boxing.

KSI responds to 'harassing' Tommy Fury claims

KSI has responded to the backlash he has received after allegedly encouraging his followers to harass Tommy Fury on social media.

It has been two months to the day that 'The Nightmare' suffered his first professional loss at the hands of Fury in the main event of the DAZN x Misfits Prime Card. After going the distance in a largely uneventful contest, 'TNT' had his hand raised via majority decision.

The result was seen as highly controversial by 'JJ' and his team, as Tommy Fury had been deducted a point for repeated strikes to the back of KSI's head. After the British YouTuber launched an appeal for the result, it was later turned into a unanimous decision victory for Fury.

KSI has since maintained his belief that he won the fight, and allegedly asked his followers to remind Fury both online and in person that the result wasn't as clear cut as it suggests. The 30-year-old then received backlash for his actions, prompting him to respond. He said:

"I feel like I want him to be reminded that publicly he didn't win that fight. And I guess people are like, 'You should let go, you lost the fight.'... But maybe it's going to take a while for me to be like, 'Yeah I lost.' I think that's okay."

