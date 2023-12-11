“I want him to be reminded” - KSI talks ‘harassing Tommy Fury' allegations and rematch; predicts a grim boxing future for 'TNT'

It has been almost two months since KSI locked horns with Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated boxing clash. Yet, the UK content creator appears unyielding in his conviction that he emerged victorious despite the unanimous decision loss.

Beyond disputing the judges' decision, KSI has woven a narrative accusing Fury of deploying multiple illegal blows to the back of the head, fueling his case for a rematch.

Despite Fury dismissing the idea of a rematch, KSI has found himself embroiled in a fresh controversy. The 30-year-old allegedly encouraged his followers to inundate Tommy Fury's social media posts with claims that the recent bout was not a clear victory.

This has sparked accusations of online harassment from KSI and triggered a wave of criticism, prompting 'JJ' to finally address the ongoing drama. KSI recently addressed the backlash and took a moment to respond to the allegations of online harassment. Speaking in a recent Sidecast (Sidemen's podcast) episode, he stated:

"I feel like I want him to be reminded that publicly he didn't win that fight. And I guess people are like, 'You should let go, you lost the fight.'... But maybe it's going to take a while for me to be like, 'Yeah I lost.' I think that's okay."

Speaking about Fury's boxing future. KSI added:

"I don't think he will get any money for his next fight anymore. I don't think there's an audience for him."

IShowSpeed accuses KSI of declining his stipulation for upcoming clash

Viral online content creator IShowSpeed is set to clash against KSI in a boxing bout scheduled on December 15. However, Darren Jason Watkins Jr.'s (IShowSpeed) conditions for the fight have sparked interest from fans.

Notably, the 18-year-old made it clear that he wants to fight KSI with 8-ounce gloves and envisions both competitors wearing MMA gloves despite adhering to boxing rules.

IShowSpeed accused KSI of being hesitant, stating:

"You're a bi*ch a** not letting me use 8-ounce gloves somebody scared."

The showdown between KSI and IShowSpeed is scheduled for Friday, December 15, coinciding with Jake Paul's fight against professional boxer Andre August. Fight fans can watch the fight live on IShowSpeed’s official YouTube channel for free.