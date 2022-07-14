Watch: When Mexico City crowd pelted bottles at Jeremy Stephens for failing to continue fight after Yair Rodriguez eye poke

The UFC Fight Night 159 bout between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez in Mexico City ended in a no-contest after the American withdrew from the bout owing to an eye poke sustained during the first round.

The home crowd, however, weren't happy with Stephens' withdrawal from the event. This was made clear when fans began pelting the fighter with bottles in retaliation.

In a video uploaded to Twitter by @reformacancha, the former UFC fighter can be seen being escorted to safety by UFC staff through a disgruntled and riled-up crowd.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who was on commentary duty at the event, was also an unfortunate victim of the berserk crowd. Bisping, however, was not fazed by the hostile arena.

As the pelting ensued, the former champion hilariously proclaimed that he got hit by a beer can:

"I'm pretty sure I just got Modeloed in the face."

Watch Michael Bisping at the UFC Fight Night 159 arena:

Stephens and Rodriguez once again met in the octagon at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston. This time around, the Mexican sealed the deal with a unanimous decision win over his American foe.

The 29-year-old is now scheduled to meet former featherweight title challenger Brian 'T- City' Ortega at UFC on ABC 3 in a possible title eliminator.

Yair Rodriguez on discussing the upcoming fight with his friend Brian Ortega

Speaking to the press in the lead up to his July 16 fight with his friend and featherweight contender Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez said that the duo did not want to fight unless it was for an opportunity to gain a title shot or a title shot itself:

"We actually talked in between, Brian Ortega and I and we knew it was something that could happen but we didn't want to face each other unless it was like something like this. An opportunity for a title or the title itself. And well here we are, the opportunity came and we are ready."

Watch Yair Rodriguez talk about his upcoming fight with Brian Ortega below:

'El Pantera' is stepping inside the octagon for the first time since his November 2021 loss to former champion Max Holloway. Rodriguez will be looking forward to securing a title shot with a win over Ortega.

UFC on ABC 3 will mark Brian Ortega's return to the octagon after his failed attempt at capturing Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight gold at UFC 266.

