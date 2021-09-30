Watch: When Mike Tyson called a TV anchor a "rat piece of s**t" on live television

Mike Tyson was known for having a temper during his boxing days. But in 2014, 'Iron Mike' showed his old aggressive self on live television when he started hurling abuse at a TV anchor.

In September 2014, Mike Tyson made an appearance at the CP 24 Toronto News studio to promote his one-man show Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth. Tyson had recently met Toronto's mayor, Rob Ford.

Nathan Downer, an anchor for CP 24 Toronto News, brought up Tyson's past sexual assault conviction. He asked the former boxing champion for his reaction to people saying his association with the late politician would affect his campaign for re-election.

"Hey, I don’t know who said that. You’re the only one I heard say that, you know what I mean? And I don’t have no comment to that, you know, because it’s negative and you’re being negative and I met the mayor and there’s nothing they can do about it... It's so interesting, because to come across like a nice guy but you're really a piece of s**t.”

When Downer tried to steer the conversation in a different direction by asking whether it was nerve-wracking for Tyson to do the Broadway show, 'Iron Mike' replied:

"It’s more nerve-wracking for me to hear us talking to a rat piece of s**t like you...because you're a piece of s**t...F**k you!"

You can watch the video of Mike Tyson's altercation with the Canadian TV anchor below:

Mike Tyson was last in action in November 2020

Mike Tyson made a return to the world of boxing when he took on fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing match in November 2020. Tyson appeared to be the superior boxer in the ring but the fight was declared a split draw.

Soon after, there was talk of a trilogy fight happening between 'Iron Mike' and Evander Holyfield. However, due to monetary disputes, the fight failed to come to fruition. Holyfield had won their previous two encounters.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Today in 1997, Mike Tyson just bites off part of Evander Holyfield’s goddamn ear. 23 years later, we all pretty much love Mike, including Evander. Life is weird, man. Today in 1997, Mike Tyson just bites off part of Evander Holyfield’s goddamn ear. 23 years later, we all pretty much love Mike, including Evander. Life is weird, man. https://t.co/Xh7FMqB50q

