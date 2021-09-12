Watch: When Mike Tyson consumed mushrooms on Logan Paul's podcast

Mike Tyson's love for mushrooms is well known. The former heavyweight champion has frequently stated that doing psychedelic mushrooms makes him feel relaxed and more measured with his approach towards life.

Tyson, who is also a strong advocate of marijuana, once consumed four grams of magic mushrooms live on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

When the 55-year-old was asked for the reason behind his interest in mushrooms, Tyson revealed that he's fascinated by the hallucinations he gets after eating them.

"It makes you pretty objective for what's really going on and mushrooms really tell you that you're nothing. Even the mushrooms in the daytime, you take in, and the earth starts moving. You look at the ground, it's moving. You look at the plants and the trees, they're moving. They're doing something. It's absolutely insane," said Mike Tyson.

'Iron Mike' also added that eating mushrooms helps him become a better version of himself. Tyson revealed he consumes them on a regular basis. A few days before his much-hyped boxing contest against Roy Jones Jr., the legendary boxer was training under the influence of mushrooms.

While on Logan Paul's podcast, Tyson was offered a handful of mushrooms. The boxing legend shocked the YouTuber and his co-hosts by casually eating them.

Watch Mike Tyson eat mushrooms in the video below (from 2:55):

Mike Tyson's owns a cannabis-themed luxury resort

Mike Tyson isn't just enthusiastic about mushrooms. He also speaks highly of marijuana. He even wants everyone else to avail the benefits of the drug, which is now legalized in California.

Tyson is the owner of a 420-acre weed resort near Desert Hot Springs in Southern California. His company, Tyson Holistic Holdings Inc., sells a variety of marijuana products. It has a monthly turnover of approximately $1 million, according to Fox Sports.

After filing for bankruptcy in 2003, Mike Tyson has now become a successful entrepreneur. His boxing endeavors aren't finished either.

Also Read

Since the launch of Mike Tyson's Legends Only League in 2020, the 55-year-old has consistently expressed his desire to fight in exhibition bouts. He last challenged Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. The fight was declared a draw.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard