Watch: When Paige VanZant was on 'Dancing with the Stars' with choreographer Mark Ballas

Paige VanZant, a woman of many talents, seemingly has a knack for dancing, as well as mixed martial arts. So much so that she featured on the hit US reality TV show titled 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside Mark Ballas back in 2016.

Having danced their way to the top, Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas fell short while competing for all the marbles against Nyle DiMarco.

Paige VanZant, in the wake of her performance on the show, opened up about her past and the childhood trauma she experienced after being bullied by her peers.

“I feel like I was able, through [Ballas] to completely show off who I was through dance and the whole journey. It’s definitely something I still feel to this day, but I have grown a lot and I hope I can use my story to reach out to people who are experiencing the same thing," Paige VanZant told the LA Times.

When Paige VanZant took a shot at the UFC's fighter pay policy by comparing it to the TV show

Fighter pay in the UFC has been a contentious topic, with a myriad of disgruntled fighters complaining about the promotion's structure. VanZant slammed the UFC for it, claiming that she could earn more money by promoting products on social media platforms compared to fighting in the octagon.

“So I make $46,000 [to show] and (another) $46,000 [to win]. I can make way more money than that just promoting brands on Instagram, and that should say something," VanZant told ESPN MMA.

“I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram, than I do fighting.”@paigevanzant says her endorsement earnings greatly outpace her fight earnings (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/dpdANFcbxU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2019

“Why would I step away from all the amazing success that I have? I made more money on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ than I have in my entire UFC career combined – every fight, every win, every bonus," said Paige VanZant.

Paige VanZant recently jumped ship to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after a brief stint as a free agent. She's claimed she gets paid 10x more than what she did in the UFC.

While a return to the Dana White-led promotion seems highly unlikely, could we see her return to the dance floor? Only time will tell.

