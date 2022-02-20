Watch: When Parker Porter got knocked out by Jon Jones in half a minute at WCF 3

Parker Porter took on Alan Baudot in a heavyweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. Porter outgrappled Baudot throughout the three rounds to earn an emphatic unanimous decision win.

While Porter is only four-fights old in the UFC, he has had his share of big fights. Porter encountered Jon Jones in his third professional bout in 2008 and suffered his first professional loss. Jones put Porter to sleep with a flush right hand, thirty-six seconds into the opening round.

Watch Jon Jones' vicious knockout win over Parker Porter below:

Parker Porter on his fight against Jon Jones

Parker Porter scored a third-round TKO win over Kiplagott Stewart in his debut at Combat Zone 24. After a decision win over Randy Smith at CZ 25, Porter cut down to light heavyweight, taking on Jon Jones at World Fighting Championship 3.

According to Porter, cutting down to 205 lbs was a bad decision, leading to his knockout loss against Jones. Additionally, Porter did not have a complete idea of Jones' skillset as 'Bones' was also in the initial stages of his career. The Connecticut native told MyMMANews ahead of his promotional debut against Chris Daukaus at UFC 252:

“People ask me about the Jon Jones fight all the time but it was 12 years ago. It was the one time I tried to cut down to light heavyweight. I didn’t even make the weight. Nobody even really knew who Jon Jones was other than the fact he was this new dude who was on a tear. He was fighting every other week. When I signed to fight him, I think he was 1 or 2-0. By the time our actual fight happened weeks later he was up to 4-0. I had no business cutting down to 205, I didn’t wrestle in high school so I had no experience with weight cutting. I went about it all wrong."

Porter suffered a first-round TKO loss against Daukaus on his debut. Since then, Porter has racked up consecutive decision wins over Josh Parisian, Chase Sherman and Alan Baudot.

