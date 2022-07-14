Watch: When Sean O'Malley dressed up as a gas station employee and gave away free stuff to shoppers 

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley recently took a page out of a civilian's life and tried his hand at working at a gas station. However, he retained his generosity and offered patrons who visited the gas station free goods as a sign of goodwill.

In a video that was recently uploaded by ThatWasEpic on YouTube, 'Sugar' was documented alongside Juan Gonzalez working at a gas station in Tempe, Arizona.

Juan Gonzalez was seen working at the cash register while Sean O'Malley was seen working the floor of the shop and teaching the YouTuber the ropes when it came to functioning as a cashier.

Check out the full video of their experience below:

In addition to offering customers free goods, Sean O'Malley was seen serenading and singing to a female patron who stepped in to buy pain and inflammation relief medication.

Gonzalez was also seen hilariously shaving his facial hair with an audience of customers in the store, claiming that he had reached work late. He acted as a disgruntled employee to convince customers that the products he was offering for free were legitimate and not part of an elaborate scam or prank.

Furthermore, the duo also shared a handful of alcoholic beverages with a few customers. They even offered them redeemable coupons worth $500 and money from the cash register. Gonzalez shared glimpses of their experience with his fans in a series of posts on social media.

Check out Juan Gonzalez's post on Instagram below:

Juan Gonzalez learns the art of recovery from Sean O'Malley

After experiencing a day as a cashier and a store worker, Sean O'Malley offered Juan Gonzalez some insight into the life of an athlete. The UFC bantamweight was seen coaching Gonzalez through the process of cold plunges.

"First time ever doing a cold plunge. This was really hard for me. Not sure if you could tell by the way I was hyperventilating.. but the feeling after is incredible."

Check out Juan Gonzalez's post on Instagram below:

Cold plunges are often used by athletes as a tactic to bolster the process of recovery after a taxing training session or a grueling outing on the field. Immersion in icy-cold water stimulates blood flow in the body.

Once an athlete is immersed in cold water, blood rushes to surround their vital organs, forcing the heart to pump blood more efficiently. The process supplies oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to every part of the body that needs it to expedite the rate of recovery.

