Watch: When Stipe Miocic put on a wrestling masterclass against Francis Ngannou at UFC 220

Stipe Miocic showcased his phenomenal wrestling skills against Francis Ngannou in their first fight. Superior control and constant pressure was enough to give the Cleveland native a clear edge on the judges' scorecard.

Their first fight took place on January 20, 2018. At the time, Miocic was the reigning heavyweight champion. However, Ngannou's reputation still afforded him the role as favorite in the fight.

Despite what the oddsmakers said, Miocic upset the Cameroonian by negating his striking with constant takedowns. His relentless pressure led to Ngannou being the most exhausted he has ever been.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Stipe Miocic has put on a champion's display #UFC220 We have NEVER seen Francis Ngannou like this beforeStipe Miocic has put on a champion's display We have NEVER seen Francis Ngannou like this before 😳Stipe Miocic has put on a champion's display 👏 #UFC220 https://t.co/myfDxZLh4v

The pair ran it back three years later at UFC 260 in March 2021. However, it was 'The Predator' who proved the oddsmakers right on that occasion by knocking out Miocic in the second round.

Despite Miocic’s devastating loss against the heavyweight champion, former UFC referee John McCarthy still believes he should be next in line for a title fight over Jon Jones.

Watch highlights of Stipe Miocic's first fight against Francis Ngannou below:

Meanwhile, the countdown has begun for the fight between Ngannou and undefeated interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. 'The Predator' is set to defend his title against 'Bon Gamin' at UFC 270 this weekend in a blockbuster main event.

Stipe Miocic secured six takedowns and had over 15 minutes of control time against Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic’s stats from the first fight reflected how well he controlled Francis Ngannou during their clash. He was able to secure six takedowns and was on top of the Cameroon native for more than half of the fight.

With over 15 minutes of control time, the consensus heavyweight GOAT was able to rain down heavy blows on 'The Predator'. While the strikes from the top were not enough to put him away, Miocic still convinced any non-believers that his wrestling was top notch.

With his victory over Ngannou, the former champion became the first heavyweight in history to defend his title three consecutive times. He surpassed former titleholders such as Brock Lesnar, Mark Coleman, Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez in that regard.

