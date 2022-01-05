Watch: When Teddy Atlas showed Jorge Masvidal a feinting technique before Nate Diaz fight

Teddy Atlas showed Jorge Masvidal an important technique before his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019.

Atlas described it as "knock on the front door, come in the side (door)." The technique involves hitting your opponent from an angle after a feint.

During a past episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, Masvidal was discussing his then-upcoming fight with Diaz. Upon reviewing the Stockton native's style, the legendary boxing trainer offered a piece of advice to 'Gamebred'.

"Can I give you one [piece of advice] for him [Nate Diaz], just one thing? Knock on the front door, come in the side... oh no, he [Masvidal] understands it right away. All you have to do is say it, he understands it... Just make sure your distance is right when you do it. Give yourself the right space."

Teddy Atlas proceeded to give the Miami native some instructions on how to correctly use the technique. The legendary boxing personality demonstrated a feint for Masvidal, along with a side step, which he followed up with an air-punch combination.

Teddy Atlas gave Dustin Poirier a fight plan before his 2021 fights with Conor McGregor

Teddy Atlas not only helped Jorge Masvidal, but he also gave some advice to Dustin Poirier ahead of his two clashes with Conor McGregor in 2021.

His advice was for 'The Diamond' to avoid McGregor's strengths by understanding what kind of fighter 'The Notorious' megastar is.

During an interview with UK YouTuber True Geordie, Teddy Atlas described the plan he laid out for Dustin Poirier. It centered around not giving the Irishman any counter-punching opportunities.

"I gave him a fight plan but not a video. I talked about knowing what the guy [Conor McGregor] is… The guy's a great counter-puncher. Don't give him counter-punching opportunities! It's not that complicated. Don't reach, use feints, get him to show his hand before you show yours… Get them off-balance with a feint. Don't come in the front door, counter-punchers need you to come in the front door, come in the side door. Most importantly, understand range.”

'The Diamond' landed 36 significant strikes in his trilogy fight with McGregor before the Irishman snapped his leg. Poirier now has his sights set on a potential short-notice fight with Nate Diaz following his disappointing defeat to Charles Oliveira last month.

