WATCH: When two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty got clinical with perfect leg sweep against Thai legend Nong-O

ONE Championship fans had not seen a rise as epic as that of Jonathan Haggerty's which has seen him fight a who's who list of Muay Thai and kickboxing stars in the process.

Taking the main event spot at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 22, 'The General' stared across the Circle against legendary Muay Thai star Nong-O Hama, who put his bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

Haggerty knew exactly what the icon was capable of and caught a lightning-quick kick from Nong-O, sending him crashing to the mat with a textbook-perfect sweep early on in the fight.

The Englishman's efforts would soon bear fruit as he dropped Nong-O with a big hook and eventually finished him off with a picture-perfect right hook to the chin with just over 20 seconds left in round one.

Australian star weighs in on Jonathan Haggerty's upcoming bout

Now reigning as the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Haggerty is set to defend the former at ONE 168 on Sept. 6 inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado against flyweight kickboxing world titlist Superlek Kiatmoo9.

As fans prepare to witness another marquee-worthy matchup from Haggerty, former two-time ONE world title challenger Danial Williams is not sure how Haggerty will fare against Superlek as he told ONE Championship:

"Yeah, and I think the fact that Superlek is so good, he's gonna be a bit hard to hit. Even for someone of Haggerty's standard. It's going to be different. Hadn't seen much of that, but even if that happens in this fight, I can't see how Haggerty is going to mix it up with Superlek inside."

