WATCH: Wrestling machine Bokang Masunyane shows off his striking power in sub-minute KO of Rene Catalan

Known for his impeccable wrestling pedigree, Bokang Masunyane displayed a unique layer to his growing skill set in his sophomore outing under the ONE Championship banner nearly five years ago.

This happened when Masunyane faced off against former ONE strawweight MMA world title challenger Rene Catalan on the supporting card of ONE: Big Bang, held at the spectator-less Singapore Indoor Stadium during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020.

Battling an opponent with a world-class wushu sanda background, Masunyane anticipated that Catalan would look to assert his dominance in the striking department. And true enough, the Filipino came firing, opening the bout with a stiff leg kick followed by a sharp left hook.

In an unexpected turn, Catalan attempted to switch levels and shoot for a takedown, but "Little Giant" timed it perfectly, landing a knee to the body that forced his foe to retreat.

As Catalan tried to escape the danger, Masunyane unleashed a solid head kick, with his shin connecting flush with the Filipino's jaw.

Upon impact, Catalan immediately collapsed to the canvas, and the referee swiftly intervened to wave things off — bringing the fight to an emphatic end just 37 seconds into the opening round.

Bokang Masunyane moves up in weight at ONE Fight Night 30

Bokang Masunyane turns a page in his professional mixed martial arts career as he seeks a new challenge in a much higher weight class.

The No. 3-ranked strawweight MMA contender will make his flyweight debut against undefeated prospect Sanzhar Zakirov in a three-round clash at ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch this duel and the other nine bouts on the card for free on Prime Video.

