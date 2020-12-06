Watch: Yoel Romero's funniest UFC moments show why he will be missed

The MMA community is currently abuzz with speculation about the reason behind high-ranking middleweight contender Yoel Romero’s abrupt departure from the UFC.

Yoel Romero and the UFC have parted ways, but the reason behind "The Soldier of God’s" departure is yet to be revealed. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts are engaging in debates and discussions regarding Yoel Romero bidding adieu to the UFC.

On that note, ESPN MMA has now put forth a tweet featuring a few notable moments that show the funnier side of the feared middleweight KO artist.

Yoel Romero has been lauded for his sense of humor

The first segment featured in the video put forth by ESPN MMA is that of Romero explaining how “Smokin’” Joe Frazier beat Muhammad Ali. Romero noted that Muhammad Ali had the best moves in the heavyweight division, but the shorter man Joe Frazier beat Ali with dirty boxing.

An intriguing connection this statement has with Yoel Romero’s own career is that he has successfully utilized dirty boxing to defeat many opponents who had a height and reach advantage over him.

In fact, Romero used his dirty boxing to great effect in both his closely contested UFC middleweight title fights against Robert Whittaker. Romero came across as incredibly passionate in this segment.

“Everything is possible in your life when you believe. When you believe, everything is possible. You have two hands like me. Everything is possible. Go. Go, and take it; whatever you want to do.”

The second segment in the ESPN video showed Yoel Romero’s iconic callout of Michael Bisping at UFC 205 in November 2016.

Romero had just knocked out former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and proceeded to engage in a hilarious back-and-forth with then-UFC middleweight champion Bisping.

Yoel Romero was the one doing the talking with the microphone and repeatedly uttered the phrase "I love you," which sounded like "I luh you."

Michael Bisping was in the stands and made inappropriate gestures against Yoel Romero. Romero’s "I luh you" callout of Bisping has been the source of many memes and jokes in the MMA community. It’s regarded as one of the funniest and most entertaining moments in MMA history.

#OnThisDay in 2016...



"I LUH YOU MIKE!" 👀



Yoel Romero pulled off one of the greatest call outs ever seen inside the Octagon 😂 pic.twitter.com/xvIqy43Xvl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 12, 2019

Yoel Romero is a great fighter and a brilliant dancer

The next segment in the video was that of Yoel Romero dancing and performing a backflip during his face-off with Israel Adesanya. This was at a promotional event before their UFC middleweight title fight.

Both Romero and Adesanya partook in the dance-off, which led to a memorable and unconventional fighter face-off.

Following this, the segment that’s shown is Yoel Romero dancing during the post-fight press conference after his closely contested unanimous decision loss to Adesanya back in March.

A reporter asked Romero how his leg was after the fight, in response to which Romero put on an entertaining dance performance for everyone present.

Furthermore, the final segment in the video showed a reporter alluding to Yoel Romero possibly missing weight for his fight. Romero responded to this by lifting his t-shirt to reveal his torso. He then suggested that at about 42 years of age, he’s still going strong.

During his UFC run, @YoelRomeroMMA provided unforgettable moments and incredible entertainment. pic.twitter.com/s8A04Ft04o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 5, 2020

Fans can expect additional details regarding Yoel Romero’s future in combat sports to be revealed in the days to come.

What are your favorite Yoel Romero moments? Sound off in the comments.