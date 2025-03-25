WATCH: Yuya Wakamatsu celebrates with his son after shocking TKO victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Many athletes say they compete for their families, and Yuya Wakamatsu exemplified that sentiment when he achieved the biggest victory of his professional career at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fighting on home soil at the legendary Saitama Super Arena, Wakamatsu delivered an unforgettable moment for his family and Japanese fans, stunning Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes in their rematch to capture the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Brazilian's ruthless submission game three years ago, Wakamatsu vowed that the second meeting would have a different outcome. And he delivered on that promise.

Ad

Trending

From the opening bell, 'Little Piranha' came out swinging, and his aggression paid off early. A powerful right hand forced Moraes into a precarious position, prompting the Japanes hard-hitter to follow this up with an explosive left hook.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Wakamatsu kept his foot on the gas pedal, unleashing a sharp left hook-upper combination that left the American Top Team member shelling up in survival mode.

Sensing the finish, the Tribe Tokyo MMA standout pressed forward, pouring on a final barrage of strikes to seal the stoppage at the 3:36 mark — securing both his long-coveted 26 pounds of gold and a $50,000 performance bonus.

Ad

With that highlight-reel victory, Wakamatsu improved to 19 professional wins and extended his winning streak to four.

Besides his teammates, one of the few people who stepped inside the ring to celebrate with Wakamatsu was his young son, who gazed in awe at the intricately crafted belt that they would take home.

Check out the clip below:

Ad

What's next for Yuya Wakamatsu?

Yuya Wakamatsu's coronation as the new flyweight MMA king under the ONE Championship banner ushers in an exciting new chapter for the division, brimming with intriguing matchups.

While a third showdown with Adriano Moraes remains a possibility, Wakamatsu could first opt to defend his world title against Danny Kingad in a rubber match or run it back with Reece McLaren in a high-stakes rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.