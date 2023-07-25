“Watched entire video, didn’t hear one word” - UFC fighter Hannah Goldy’s ‘distracting’ video makes MMA fans go wild

UFC flyweight contender Hannah Goldy recently posted a promotional video on her Instagram, discussing the upcoming welterweight boxing championship featuring Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

She promoted the Draft Kings betting app in the video and shared referrals with her fans. However, it seems her followers were more focused on something else entirely.

MMA fans went wild and couldn't help but notice Hannah's revealing bikini top, and they made their thoughts known in the comments. One fan humorously wrote:

"No idea what you said... 😋😛 I got distracted.. 🍈🍈 🤪"

Clearly indicating where their attention was drawn.

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment, saying:

"Watched the entire video, didn't hear one word 🍉."

It seems that Hannah Goldy's appearance had stolen the spotlight from the message she was trying to convey.

Of course, there were also fans who admired her physique and athletic abilities, calling her the:

"best muscle mommy in the game 💪🏻."

It's evident that Goldy's video garnered significant attention, albeit for different reasons than she may have initially intended. Her followers couldn't resist expressing their admiration, with one cheekily stating:

"I want some melons 🍉 right now."

Fans' reactions

While Hannah Goldy may have been promoting the betting app, it was her striking appearance that truly caught the eye of her fans, making the video go viral in a different way than expected.

Hannah Goldy’s career in the UFC's Flyweight division

UFC Fight Night: Whitmire vs. Goldy

Hannah Goldy's journey in the UFC's Flyweight division has been marked by determination and resilience. She made her UFC debut against Miranda Granger on August 3, 2019, at UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler, but unfortunately, she suffered a unanimous decision loss in her first bout.

Despite facing setbacks, the 31-year-old remained focused on her career. Goldy was scheduled to face Loma Lookboonmee on February 23, 2020, at UFC Fight Night 168 but had to withdraw due to a shoulder injury.

In 2021, Goldy had two scheduled fights that didn't come to fruition. She was supposed to face Jessica Penne at UFC 260 but had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19. The bout was rescheduled for UFC on ESPN 22, but once again, Goldy withdrew.

However, Goldy didn't let setbacks define her career. She faced Diana Belbiţă at UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on July 24, 2021, but unfortunately lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Undeterred, she bounced back and secured a victory against Emily Whitmire at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann on September 18, 2021, with an impressive armbar submission in the first round.

Despite facing challenges in her career, '24k' remains determined to make her mark in the UFC. She was scheduled to face Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night 202 on February 26, 2022, but had to withdraw due to illness.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 BREAKING



Mizuki Inoue returns to the Octagon for the first time in three years. She takes on Hannah Goldy at BREAKINGMizuki Inoue returns to the Octagon for the first time in three years. She takes on Hannah Goldy at #UFCVegas79 on September 23rd. pic.twitter.com/E11MaOWTJB

Looking ahead, Hannah Goldy is set to face Mizuki Inoue on September 23, 2023, at UFC Fight Night 227, indicating her commitment to continue competing at the highest level.