WBC cancel order for Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz, new ruling set for November

The WBC has revoked their order for a final eliminator between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz, citing the fight's failure to materialize.

After his recent knockout victory against Robert Helenius, there is a significant buzz about Joshua potentially squaring off against Wilder, and talks are currently in progress for a major showdown set to take place in Saudi Arabia in January.

There is speculation that the WBC might place their interim title on the line for the Joshua vs. Wilder match, allowing the victor to vie for a shot at heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The WBC had previously mandated the Wilder vs. Ruiz bout to ascertain the mandatory challenger for 'The Gypsy King.'

However, Deontay Wilder made an effort to arrange a bout with 'The Destroyer', but the talks never gained traction. It was partly due to Ruiz's demand for an equal 50-50 share in the earnings.

Based on the recent reports from combat sports reporter Michael Benson, the potential bout between 'The Bronze Bomber' and Ruiz currently is off:

"The WBC have now cancelled their order for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight world title as the fight has not been made. WBC will re-evaluate and may make a new ruling at the WBC convention in November."

Check out Benson's post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans react after WBC cancels the fight between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz

Fans responded to the WBC's cancellation of the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz bout order with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Set up Wilder and Joshua. It’s the fight the people want now."

Another wrote:

"Do we still want to see this?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Micky mouse governing body."

"I agree with this. Little to no internet in seeing Wilder vs Ruiz. Would be cool to see AJ vs Wilder and maybe Ruiz vs. Usyk…"

"Wilder clearly doesn’t want that Fury work again, Joshua is ducking wilder and Joshua ducked fury to fight Helenius. What a mess."

"I guess this will be Fury's fault. Eddie will be on his Youtube sites to spin the tale."

"Heavyweight division is a snooze fest 💤"

"WBC are a disgrace that need to be removed from boxing permanently."

Credits: @MichaelBensonn on Instagram