WBC champion Jermall Charlo arrested in Texas for DUI and eluding police after traffic collision 

Jermall Charlo has found himself in hot water. He was recently taken into custody in Texas following a car accident.

Charlo was driving his Lamborghini Urus on Monday at 6:41 P.M. when he got into an accident. When police arrived on the scene, they claimed that Charlo got into a verbal altercation with the other driver while under the influence of alcohol. The 33-year-old then allegedly fled the area as the police showed up, but he was later arrested.

Authorities confirmed that as they attempted to pull him over, Charlo fled the scene in his smashed-up luxury SUV. However, the boxer entirely ignored the sirens and was eventually stopped by the police at a red light. He appeared to be intoxicated as the police pulled up next to his vehicle.

Jermall was taken into custody immediately and charged with three misdemeanors. His BAC of more than 0.15 resulted in being classified as a DWI after the alcohol test. In addition, he was accused of eluding a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident involving at least $200 in damages.

Despite the indicators of suspected substance usage, Charlo's attorney, Kent Schaffer, denied that he is now using any other substance. Finally, he was released on surety bonds of $9,500. Following the incident, both Charlo and the other driver were confirmed to be unharmed.

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez for his next fight

Jermall Charlo aims to challenge Canelo Alvarez following his victory over Jose Benavidez. During the post-fight presser, 'Hitman' expressed confidence in defeating the Mexican boxing icon.

Alvarez squared off against Charlo's younger brother Jermell Charlo last year where he completely dominated 'Iron Man' over 12 rounds to win via unanimous decision.

Charlo stated that he could perform better than his sibling. During the post-fight press conference, he sent a message to Alvarez, saying:

"Pick me. Yeah, I know y’all seen him fight my twin brother, but it’s a whole different twin. You know, I’m not bashing nothing my brother did. He dared to be great, jumping up two weight classes to go fight Canelo."

Check out Jermall Charlo's comments below (0.13):