"We have an agreement" - Conor McGregor's comeback fight schedule confirmed by Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler has just made a gleeful revelation regarding his expected bout with Conor McGregor. After over a year of frustration, 'Iron' has received positive news and recently confirmed, in a TMZ Sports interview, that he and McGregor will indeed clash in a summer fight.

While there is still no official date for the Irishman's octagon return, Chandler has enough information to assert their matchup will take place during the summer. A clip of Chandler's interview has been making the rounds on X and it is a positive sign that McGregor and the UFC have come to terms.

"I've got the official announcement, it's happening this summer. I can't tell you the actual date, but it's happening. The official status is that we have an agreement, we are fighting this summer. We'll let the court of public opinion speculate on what the date is, but it's definitely this summer."

The matchup between Chandler and McGregor has been in the works for some time now. It was first officially announced by the UFC back in Feb. 2023 but lacked an actual date for when the bout would take place. Instead, the two men committed a chunk of their time to filming 'The Ultimate Fighter 31.'

However, with McGregor clashing with USADA over his anti-doping testing obligations, his octagon return was delayed, which only served to frustrate Chandler. Eventually, USADA and the UFC had a contentious split, yet the Irishman's return bout seemed no closer.

The exact reason behind it remained unknown, as 'The Notorious' never shied away from calling for fights. UFC CEO Dana White, however, was of the opinion that McGregor was too wealthy to mount a comeback into the octagon, before later claiming that it was the Irishman's 'Road House' commitments behind the delay.

Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor in WWE

After the UFC and WWE came together under the corporate umbrella of TKO Group Holdings, there has been more crossover work, albeit minor, between the two companies. Michael Chandler recently took advantage of this by heading to 'Monday Night RAW,' where he called out Conor McGregor.

In a short but sweet segment, Chandler was handed a microphone and cut a passionate promo, imploring McGregor to return to the octagon so that they could finally fight.