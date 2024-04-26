"We always did everything together" - ONE debutant Adrian Lee recalls his fondest memories with sister Victoria

Adrian Lee discussed the special relationship he shared with his sister Victoria Lee.

In December 2022, the combat sports world was devastated to learn that eighteen-year-old Victoria Lee tragically passed away. 'The Prodigy' was a highly-touted fighter in the ONE women's atomweight MMA division who established a 3-0 promotional record, including two submissions and one knockout.

Lee was more than a fighter, as she was a beloved member of the family featuring Angela Lee, Christian Lee, and Adrian Lee. During an interview with The Straits Times, the youngest of the group, Adrian, 18, had this to say about his sister Victoria:

"Victoria and I were very close. Since we were closer in age, we always did everything together."

Angela Lee and Christian Lee haven't fought since Victoria Lee tragically passed away. Following a reflection period, Angela decided to vacate her ONE women's atomweight MMA throne and retire from MMA. Meanwhile, two-division world champion Christian plans to fight again later this year.

Adrian Lee scheduled for highly-anticipated ONE Championship debut

Adrian Lee was destined to become a member of the ONE Championship roster. The 18-year-old worked his way to the opportunity as an amateur fighter and wrestler before signing with the Chatri Sityodtong-run promotion in late 2023.

On June 7, Lee will make his professional MMA and ONE debut at ONE 167. Standing in the world-renowned prospect's way is Antonio Mammarella, a fellow promotional newcomer who holds a record of 1-0. It'll be intriguing to see how Adrian can overcome the pressure of exceeding his sibling's success.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The spectacle featuring two title fights, Stamp Fairtex vs Denice Zamboanga and Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.