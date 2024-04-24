Young phenom Adrian Lee says wrestling is one of his strongest suits: "It really helped evolve my skill set"

A highly anticipated ONE Championship debut is set for ONE 167 as Adrian Lee makes the walk in the promotion for the very first time.

As the youngest sibling of Christian, Angela and the late Victoria Lee, he has a lot to live up to, but the 18-year-old has shown plenty of promise ahead of his debut. Antonio Mammarella will be his first test in the promotion, and fans will get their first true glimpse of his skills.

Adrian Lee did give fans a bit of insight into this during a recent interview with KHON2 News where he specifically mentioned his wrestling and how it has become a foundation for the rest of his overall game:

"The wrestling has been a big aspect of my MMA game. I feel it really helped evolve my skill set."

Watch the full interview below:

Winning is paramount for Adrian Lee at ONE 167

For Adrian Lee, the weight of the family name is sure to bring some additional pressure down on his shoulders, but he cannot let that affect him on fight night.

Long before he is going to get comparisons to the incredible achievements of his family, he needs to hit the ground running and win at all costs with no regard for putting on a show or living up to the hype.

His family will support him in this as they also know that pressure is a privilege and whilst he is going to have a lot of eyes on him for this debut, he can't look at this fight in this manner.

Beating Mammarella by any means necessary is the one and only goal for his debut on June 7 despite the reputation that being a member of the Lee family carries with it.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.