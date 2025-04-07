We asked AI to predict the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 314 (And it gave a definitive reply but with a legitimate concern)

The Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314 showdown would have the vacant UFC featherweight title at stake, with Ilia Topuria vacating the title. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Volkanovski-Lopes fight's winner, and it responded with a definitive breakdown and a legitimate concern.

It highlighted that Volkanovski had a long featherweight title reign, but he's 1-3 in his past four octagon outings and is coming off back-to-back KO defeats against Islam Makhachev and Topuria.

As for Lopes, he's scored multiple stoppage wins and has an unrelenting approach, but Volkanovski is a big step up in competition for him.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Further, it noted that Volkanovski boasts powerful leg kicks, amazing striking technique, championship-level experience, tremendous cardio, top-tier fight IQ, and incredible control of distance and pace. Nevertheless, his recent KO defeats might signify that his chin isn't the same and he's past his physical prime.

It explained that Lopes boasts dangerous striking and KO power, particularly in the early rounds, and is also a skilled grappler with a myriad of submission threats. He's also likely to be truly motivated. However, he's supposedly overdependent on a fast-paced start, could fade later on, and may be less technical than Volkanovski.

Many believe Lopes could stop Volkanovski early, but the Australian's chances increase the longer the fight goes.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight

If the five-round fight reaches the middle rounds, Volkanovski's greater cardio, technique, and fight IQ could help him wear the Brazilian down. If the fight enters the championship rounds, Volkanovski's cardio could help him win. The AI predicted a Volkanovski victory via unanimous decision or a round four/five TKO.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314 showdown

UFC 314 headliner Alexander Volkanovski vows to reclaim title in Diego Lopes fight

Presently, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) is booked to fight Diego Lopes (26-6) for the vacant UFC featherweight championship. They'll headline UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, U.S.A., on April 12, 2025.

Speaking to Demetrious Johnson on the MightyCast podcast, Volkanovski implied that the lack of recovery/break period after his knockout loss to Islam Makhachev adversely affected him against Ilia Topuria. However, signaling that he's reinvigorated after his recent break, he vowed to beat Lopes and reclaim the title at UFC 314:

"The drive I have right now. I'm ready to get that belt back. I'm getting it back. And I'm going to be that active champion."

Watch Volkanovski's assessment below:

