We asked AI to predict the winner of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 (and it gave a definitive answer)

Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight throne against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Muhammad, unbeaten in his last eleven, has made a career out of overwhelming opponents with his pace, airtight wrestling, and some of the best cardio in the division.
He claimed the belt with a statement win over Leon Edwards in Manchester, smothering the Brit from start to finish. Now, he’s tasked with stopping one of the cleanest strikers to come out of the welterweight ranks in recent years.
Della Maddalena has quietly racked up seven straight wins since his Contender Series debut, including five finishes. While he’s not flashy, he’s very accurate with his shot selection. Whether it’s a measured beatdown or a comeback knockout like the one he pulled off against Gilbert Burns, the Perth native has shown he can find ways to win even when the script doesn’t favor him. But can he find space to operate against someone like Muhammad?
We fed the matchup data into Google’s AI prediction model and it didn’t hesitate. The machine picked Belal Muhammad to retain his title by unanimous decision. It factored in his wrestling pressure, superior gas tank, and experience in five-round fights.
According to the AI, Della Maddalena’s biggest problem will be dealing with the constant takedown attempts, suffocating top control, and a pace that simply doesn’t fade. It also flagged Della Maddalena’s takedown defense as vulnerable, especially against someone with the grappling chops of Muhammad.
That said, the AI answer acknowledged the danger. If Della Maddalena can stuff the early shots and keep the fight standing, one clean strike could turn the night on its head. He has real knockout power and the timing to punish anyone who overcommits. But over 25 minutes, the prediction favored the safer bet with Muhammad pressing forward.
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena:
Belal Muhammad is locked in ahead of his UFC 315 welterweight title defense against Jack Della Maddalena. With both fighters riding solid unbeaten streaks, the stakes are massive.
Muhammad, who hasn’t lost since 2019, believes Maddalena has never faced anyone with his pressure, cardio, and versatility. He dismissed the Aussie’s striking-heavy style as one-dimensional and predicted Maddalena would crumble once the fight hits deep waters.
Previewing the fight in an interview on TNT Sports, Muhammad said:
“He’s going to have to sit there and think of a plan B. There is going to be no plan B. He’s going to have to pull guard and hope that some of that Craig Jones butt-scooting will help him, but it’s not. I’m going to break him, I’m going to fold him, he’s going to go down at three."
