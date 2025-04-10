We asked AI to predict the winner of Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis (And it gave a definitive reply)

The Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis boxing match marks a clash between two reigning unbeaten titlists. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the winner of the much-awaited title unifier between Ennis and Stanionis, and it put forth a definitive response.

The AI suggested that the matchup is one between two welterweight pugilists who are held in high regard. It listed both fighters' respective strengths. It noted that Ennis possesses knockout power in both hands, speed, and athleticism. He also has a reach advantage in this matchup and has competed more frequently than his Lithuanian foe as of late.

Meanwhile, Stanionis' strengths are his toughness, durability, aggression, pressure fighting, technical boxing skills, and a robust amateur pugilistic pedigree having partaken in the Olympics.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis

Lithuania's Stanionis would likely attempt to overcome the reach disadvantage he's at and fight at close range, whereas America's Ennis would utilize his footwork and jab to fight at long range. As the match goes on, Ennis' power and speed are likely to help him break his durable opponent down, albeit the latter could still have his moments in the fight.

The prediction entailed that Ennis' physical advantages and overall skill set -- his greater power, speed, and overall pugilistic prowess -- would help him score a stoppage victory late in the fight.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight

The AI predicted that Ennis would likely defeat Stanionis via stoppage in the later rounds, possibly between rounds nine and 11.

The reasoning it gave was that Ennis has physical advantages over his opponent, including in reach and height that he'll utilize to control the pace and distance in the matchup. He has greater speed and KO power, as well as the versatility to attack from different angles.

Moreover, Stanionis' aggressive fighting style could leave him open to Ennis' dangerous counter-punching as the fight progresses. Ennis has also competed more frequently in recent times, which could lead to him being the sharper and better-conditioned fighter in the matchup's later rounds.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis boxing match

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis -- A look at both boxers' recent form

Presently, IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis (33-0, 1 No Contest; 29 KOs) is booked to clash against WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 1 No Contest; 9 KOs) in a much-awaited title unification matchup. They'll headline a Matchroom Boxing-helmed fight card at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.A., on April 12, 2025.

Ennis' most recent appearance inside the squared circle witnessed him defeat Karen Chukhadzhian via unanimous decision in November 2024. On the other hand, Stanionis' latest boxing match saw him beat Gabriel Maestre via unanimous decision back in May 2024. It's viewed as a pivotal fight for both en route to potentially fighting for the undisputed welterweight title someday.

