We asked AI to predict the winner of Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker (And it gave a definitive reply)

The Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker fight is considered to be an important championship matchup in the super welterweight division. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the upcoming Fundora vs. Booker boxing match's winner, and it put forth a definitive breakdown.

The AI listed the fight's key factors: physical attributes, fighting style, experience and level of competition, power, and odds and predictions.

It suggested that Fundora has a considerable size advantage, standing at around 6'6" tall and boasting an 80-inch reach. He poses a unique threat to his adversaries, with his size enabling him to control a given matchup's distance and pace.

Meanwhile, Booker, standing at around 5'9" with a 70-inch reach, would have to find a way to deal with the size disadvantage. Closing the distance would be paramount.

As for their fighting styles, Fundora can use his long jab and long-range power punches. He's also shown that he's unafraid of partaking in close-range brawls as he did in his last fight, his win over Tim Tszyu last year. As for Booker, he's known to land great body punches and exert solid forward pressure. He'd likely aim to close the distance and land strikes from the inside of Fundora's reach.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker

It further explained that Sebastian Fundora is more experienced in championship-level fights, like his clash against Tim Tszyu. Alternatively, the upcoming fight would be a huge step up in competition for Booker. Fundora also has the edge in power, given his higher KO percentage.

The betting odds have Fundora as a heavy favorite, which is reflective of the widespread belief that he's likelier to win. A number of boxing analysts have him as the favorite to keep his belts, potentially via a stoppage win.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker fight

The prediction entailed that Fundora's power, physical advantages, and championship-level experience make him the favorite. Booker would be looking to get close and unleash body punches, but 'The Towering Inferno's' ability to control the matchup and his reach would make things tough for his shorter foe.

The likely result is Fundora emerging victorious via stoppage in the middle or in the late rounds. The definitive prediction was that Fundora would win, most probably by way of TKO.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker boxing match

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: A look at their recent form

Presently, WBC and WBO super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (21-1, 1 draw; 13 KOs) is booked to defend his titles against Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs). The unified 154-pound title showdown will headline a PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) card on Amazon Prime Video. The event goes down at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on March 22, 2025.

Fundora's lone professional boxing defeat came via knockout at the hands of Brian Mendoza back in 2023. He's competed just once since, outpointing Tim Tszyu to win the WBC and WBO 154-pound belts in 2024.

Furthermore, Booker also has a lone blemish on his professional boxing record. He suffered a stoppage defeat at the hands of Austin Williams in 2022. He's won six consecutive fights since, most recently stopping Brian Damian Chaves in 2024.

