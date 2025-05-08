We asked AI to predict the winner of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 (and it gave a detailed answer)

The highly anticipated Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot clash is set to serve as the co-main event of UFC 315 this Saturday at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The five-round showdown will mark Shevchenko’s first defense of the flyweight title in her second reign as champion.

‘Bullet’ was last seen in action at UFC 306 in September, where she avenged her loss to Alexa Grasso and recaptured the women’s 125-pound title. Shevchenko had initially lost the belt to Grasso at UFC 285 in March 2023, followed by a hard-fought draw in their rematch at Noche UFC. The reigning champion now holds a UFC record of 13-3-1.

Meanwhile, Fiorot makes her comeback after a year-long hiatus. 'The Beast' most recently competed at UFC Atlantic City in March 2024, where she earned a unanimous decision win over Erin Blanchfield. The French standout remains unbeaten in the UFC, holding a 7-0 record inside the octagon.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot AI prediction

With the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot showdown just around the corner, we turned to Google’s AI, Gemini, for its take on the matchup. The chatbot provided a concise breakdown and offered a confident prediction on who it sees coming out on top.

The generative AI emphasized that the bout presents a classic stylistic clash, pitting Shevchenko’s technical striking and versatile, grappling-infused skill set against Fiorot’s relentless forward pressure and explosive power on the feet.

According to the AI, Shevchenko will look to disrupt Fiorot’s rhythm with calculated timing and takedown threats, while Fiorot will aim to overwhelm the champion with pace and precision.

Generated by Google Gemini.

The AI noted that Shevchenko’s crisp footwork and precise counter-striking are likely to help her control the striking exchanges, while her defensive grappling and ability to scramble back to her feet may limit Fiorot’s effectiveness on the ground. However, it also recognized the challenger's aggression as a key threat, with her ability to impose her pace and throw off her opponents' timing being a major factor in the fight.

Generated by Google Gemini.

Google Gemini also outlined several possible outcomes for the Shevchenko vs. Fiorot bout. Among the predictions, it suggested that 'Bullet' could secure a KO/TKO victory, while Fiorot might win by decision if she can maintain her striking volume throughout the fight, though it would likely be a close contest. Additionally, the AI speculated that 'The Beast' could also claim a KO/TKO win.

Generated by Google Gemini.

The AI chatbot ultimately delivered a decisive prediction, forecasting that the reigning champion will retain her title with a gritty unanimous decision victory. It highlighted Shevchenko’s experience in championship rounds and her versatile arsenal of skills, which it believes will prove too much for Fiorot over the course of the fight.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot prediction generated by Google Gemini.

