We asked Google AI if Georges St-Pierre could beat Khabib Nurmagomedov (And it had an interesting answer)

Georges St-Pierre versus Khabib Nurmagomedov is often regarded as one of the greatest fights to never happen in the UFC.

Both men, when at their peak, were considered two of the greatest competitors in the sport. This naturally meant fans have often wondered what would happen if the pair ever faced off against one another.

During his career, St-Pierre cemented himself as the GOAT of the welterweight division. 'Rush' first won the title in 2007 and defended the belt a record nine times. The French-Canadian even earned himself the exclusive double champ status in 2017 by defeating Michael Bisping for the middleweight title four years on from calling time on his career.

As for Nurmagomedov, the Russian hung up his gloves in 2020 after defending the 155 lb title for a third time. 'The Eagle' retired from MMA with a stunning undefeated record of 29-0 and the longest title reign in the division's history.

Unfortunately for fans, the dream match didn't take place, but Google AI has given us some insight into what could have happened. Sportskeeda MMA asked the AI Georges St-Pierre's chances against the Russian, where it stated he would have to utilize his stand-up and natural size advantage:

"If St-Pierre was able to use his size and experience to keep the fighting standing, he would have a good chance of winning. However, if Nurmagomedov was able to get the fight to the ground, he would be the favorite to win."

What did Georges St-Pierre say in regards to facing Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Georges St-Pierre recently appeared on the Full Send podcast where he dropped the major bombshell that he was prepared to come out of retirement and face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to the UFC Hall of Famer, he had been told by Daniel Cormier and members of Nurmagomedov's entourage that he would be called out by the Russian fighter after his victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

'The Eagle' instead opted to retire from MMA in his post-fight speech, but Georges St-Pierre has revealed he was willing to return for the fight. He said:

"I remember looking at Daniel [Cormier], I knew some people in his camp told me that he [Khabib Nurmagomedov] was going to call me out. Then he retired and you know what, maybe it's better like that for both of us. So we have a good ending because if we would have fought, one of us would have lost, you know?"

