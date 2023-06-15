We asked Google AI which superheroes Andrew Tate could play (And it had the perfect answer)

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate divides opinion in society. Whilst there are some who champion his ideology and outspoken thinking, there are others who believe his views are nothing short of mysogonistic.

'Cobra' is currently under house arrest alongside his brother Tristan. The pair were arrested in a police probe back in December and accused of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. The Tate brothers denied all charges and were eventually placed under house arrest whilst the investigations continue.

With Tate's future remaining ambiguous and his personality continuing to divide, Sportskeeda MMA opted to ask Google AI whether the former kickboxing champion would best fit a superhero or supervillain, and it had some interesting results.

According to the AI, Tate best fits the role of an anti-hero, listing characters such as Deathstroke and Deadshot as two he could certainly play. Typically anti-heroes are trained in combat and have previously committed crimes, but have on occasion been saved the day if necessary.

Supervillains Black Mask and Bane were also suggested for Andrew Tate, with both characters regularly referred to as ruthless criminals coupled with their own unique charisma. These characteristics are often associated with the internet personality.

Check out the full Google AI breakdown here:

Google AI's response

Andrew Tate reveals 'five charges' have been dropped

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan returned to livestreaming last night on the platform Rumble. Their return stream generated over 400,000 live viewers, shattering records on the streaming platform.

During the show, titled Emergency Meeting, the Tate brothers discussed the charges they are facing and recent developments in their case. 'Cobra' first started with the intention to stop the media's spread of misinformation by revealing they had been informed that upto five of their charges have been allegedly dropped. He said:

"Yesterday we were at DIICOT's office and five of the charges were removed."

Tristan further chimed in by adding:

"Yesterday when they changed the status of the case file, they have to call you to the offices of DIICOT. So, I was looking at six counts of human trafficking. I went there yesterday... and when I left the building, I was facing one count of human trafficking. So that's yesterday summed up as a whole. I don't know where the other five counts went, I don't know why they were around for so long before they disappeared for 14 months."

Catch the full livestream here:

