We asked Google AI which UFC stars could play iconic movie roles (And it had a perfect answer)

Artificial intelligence is all the rage these days and we put it to the test by asking it to create the ultimate crossover between UFC stars and iconic movie characters. The results from Google AI picked five fighters and a respective character for each.

Unsurprisingly Conor McGregor recieved the first comparison and was deemed the right fit for the legendary boxer from the 'Rocky' series, Rocky Balboa. The AI referenced McGregor's renowned ability to sell a fight and his brief stint in boxing. His losing start in his professional boxing career could be the perfect origin for a redemption arc.

The AI also chose one of the all time greats, Jon Jones as the right fighter to play his namesake, John Wick in one of the most successful action movie franchises in cinema history. Both Jones and the character John Wick have explosive power and supreme athleticism that sets them apart in their respective fields. It also helps that Jones regularly trains with firearms.

Two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas was selected to play Katniss Everdeen, the bold female protagonist of the global dystopian phenomenon 'The Hunger Games.' Everdeen is a trained fighter and an excellent archer, and Namajunas' MMA background is sure to help her survive in the apocalyptic world.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was picked to emulate Black Panther, a fan favorite superhero. Black Panther is a character that is deeply-rooted in its culture and similarly, Adesanya has always been proud of his origins. The two are also very charismatic characters.

'Izzy' is a huge fan of the character and has spoken about its personal significance.

Henry Cejudo as Shang-Chi, the first superhero of Asian descent is a very interesting choice by the AI. Shang-Chi is forced to confront his shady past which is a stark difference to Cejudo's golden past as his career glitters with championships and an Olympic gold.

Check out Google AI's complete answer:

UFC star Conor McGregor is set to make his acting debut in Road House remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor is one of the most recognizable faces in mixed martial arts and is a natural showman.

In 2022, McGregor was cast alongside Jake Gyllenhaal to star in the upcoming remake of the 1989 movie Road House. The film began production in August of last year and follows an ex-UFC middleweight fighter as he works at a suspicious roadhouse.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor were present at a UFC pay-per-view event for a public filming of the show. Gyllenhaal appeared in a mock weigh-in and also made a walkout during a live UFC event.

