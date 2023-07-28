We asked Google AI who would win between Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford (And it had the perfect answer)

The boxing world is set to be put on notice this weekend as Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford go head-to-head in Las Vegas.

The pair will meet on July 29 and headline the card that takes place at the T-Mobile Arena. The bout is being considered one of the most anticipated in boxing history as it looks to settle the four-belt era of boxing's welterweights.

As it stands, Spence will put his WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight title's on the line, whereas Crawford risks his WBO title for the fight.

With so much on the line for both Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford, fighters and fans alike have been trying to predict the outcome.

Sportskeeda MMA opted to try and find a definitive answer and asked Google AI for it's prediction for the fight. The AI analysed both boxers and tried to determine an outcome based on it's findings.

Regarding Errol Spence Jr., Google AI highlighted his southpaw stance and powerful jab, which he has used to good effect by picking up 22 finishes from his 28 fights.

On Terrence Crawford, the AI recognized the boxer's all-round game, stating that were no glaring holes for Spence to try and exploit. The system also noted Crawford's knack for landing heavy counter punches.

Overall, Google AI is predicting a close fight between the two boxing stars and recognizes that both men are capable of having their hand raised at the end of the night.

Catch the full analysis here:

Google AI analysis

Legendary boxing trainer Abel Sanchez predicts win for Errol Spence Jr.

Boxing trainer Abel Sanchez has cast his prediction for the highly anticipated bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford.

Speaking to FightHub on YouTube, Sanchez dropped what fans have considered a wild take in regards to the outcome of the fight. According to the boxing trainer, he is expecting a routine win for Spence.

Abel Sanchez doubled down on his point by labelling Terrence Crawford as "passive", believing that Errol Spence Jr. will take advantage of that and grind out a decision win. He said:

“I think Spence wins. He won’t stop [Terence Crawford] but I think he will control him from the outside. His jab will be significant, and whether ‘Bud’ goes with a right or left hand Spence will deal with it easily. It’s a smaller guy against a bigger guy who is younger and a little more spirited and that’s why Spence wins. 'Bud' is sometimes a little too passive in some of his fights and Spence will take advantage of that.”

Catch Sanchez' prediction here: