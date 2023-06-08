We asked Google AI who wins between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 (And it had a perfect answer)

UFC 289 looks set to decide the next challenger for the lightweight title as Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush clash in the co-main event.

Their upcoming bout sees Dariush seeking his ninth straight win in the octagon as he fights to earn his first title opportunity. Amongst 'Benny's' wins are notable names such as Tony Ferguson and Mateusz Gamrot, and many fans consider the 34-year-old as a serious threat to Islam Makhachev's title reign.

For Oliveira, the Brazilian is hoping to put on a dominant performance against Dariush in order to run it back against Makhachev. 'Do bronx' came up short against the Russian last year at UFC 280 due to a self described uncharacteristically poor performance.

Despite the upcoming lightweight clash having potential ramifcations for the 155lb division, MMA fans have been struggling to make a prediction about who will walk away victorious.

Sportskeeda MMA opted to try to find the answer by asking Google AI about the outcome. Interestingly, the AI predicted that Charles Oliveira is more likely to find the finish whereas Beneil Dariush has the skills to edge a decision victory. It said:

"Oliveira has the advantage in the striking, but Dariush has the advantage in the grappling...If Oliveira can keep the fight standing, he will be the favorite to win. However, if Dariush can take the fight to the ground, he will have a good chance of winning via decision."

Check out the full Google AI analysis for UFC 289's co-main here:

Google AI prediction

Beneil Dariush doesn't expect UFC 289 bout against Charles Oliveira to go the distance

Beneil Dariush has adopted a 'kill or be killed' attitude ahead of his UFC 289 bout against Charles Oliveira this weekend.

In an interview with Cole Shelton of bjpenn.com, 'Benny' stated that he isn't phased by the prospect of going five-rounds against the Brazilian as he doesn't believe their UFC 289 clash will last that long. He said:

"With a guy like Charles, you don't really need five rounds. Look at his fights. He either kills or is killed within three rounds so I don't think we really need five rounds, but I wouldn't mind if they made it five rounds. It would have been better. I think for someone like Arman Tsarukyan, [Mateusz] Gamrot, five rounds makes more sense."

Dariush's last finish in the octagon came in August 2020 against Scott Holtzman after he landed a spinning back fist KO.

The 34-year-old has a total of 13 finishes throughout his professional career, whereas Oliveira holds the record for the most finishes in UFC history with 19.

Poll : 0 votes