Beneil Dariush will face Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 289 in what will likely be a title eliminator bout. The No.4-ranked lightweight recently revealed that the idea of a five-round bout doesn't bother him as he doesn't see the fight going the distance.

Speaking to Cole Shelton of bjpenn.com Benny' stated:

"It never really came up. With a guy like Charles, you don't really need five rounds. Look at his fights. He either kills or is killed within three rounds so I don't think we really need five rounds, but I wouldn't mind if they made it five rounds. It would have been better. I think for someone like Arman Tsarukyan, [Mateusz] Gamrot, five rounds makes more sense."

Beneil Dariush continued:

"I think with me and Charles, we don't hide anything. Everything is very clear. We're going to go out there and we're going to do our thing... That is how I see it playing out, kill or be killed. Either I end up killing Charles in this fight or he kills me, there is no other way around me."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments on his matchup with Charles Oliveira below (starting at the 10:45 mark):

Many believed that Dariush deserved a title opportunity as he is on an eight-fight win streak that dates back to 2018. While he revealed that he would have received a title shot if Oliveira pulled out of the bout for a second time, he will now need to defeat the former lightweight champion to solidify his place as the next challenger to Islam Makhachev's throne.

Beneil Dariush will have an opportunity to pick up a statement win when he faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 289. Speaking to Cole Shelton of BJPENNDOTCOM, the No.4-ranked lightweight shared his expectation for the bout, stating:

"Ideally, he'll want to be on top. He'll want to take me down and be on top. I think that's the ideal situation for Charles. Stand up and get me to the ground. That'll be his ideal situation... I have no problem taking it to the ground. If the fight ends up on the ground, great. If the fight stays standing, great. It's going to be my way either way."

Check out Beneil Dariush's prediction for his UFC 289 bout with Charles Oliveira below (starting at the 9:05 mark):

Dariush added that Oliveira is diverse in the way he attacks so he will be prepared for everything. Both fighters will enter the octagon for the first time since UFC 280 last October.

