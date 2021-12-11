"We have the balls to do this type of stuff" - Jake Paul recalls 'surreal' experience of watching brother Logan fight Floyd Mayweather 

Jake Paul was at ringside when his older brother Logan fought the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match earlier this year. In a recent interview with Gareth A. Davies, 'The Problem Child' recalled the 'surreal' experience of watching his brother fight arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

As he watched the fight from ringside, Jake Paul recalled thinking to himself how he and his brother have gotten to the point where they are now two of the most popular names in the world of combat sports. Looking back, Paul admits it is kind of 'crazy' that both he and Logan, YouTube stars, have successfully turned into pro-boxers. During an interview with Gareth A. Davies, Paul said:

"It's surreal. It doesn't make any sense when you think about it. When I was at the fight like ringside, it was surreal. I was sitting there and like 'How is this even possible? How did we get here?' I almost had to pinch myself because it just doesn't make any sense but it's awesome and like you said, we just are willing to, we have the balls to do this type of stuff and face the scrutiny and get into the ring and get punched in the face," Jake Paul said.

Check out the interview below:

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather went the distance in an exhibition boxing match back on June 6, 2021. 'The Maverick' shocked the world by lasting eight rounds against the 50-0 boxer and earned praise from fans across the globe.

Iron Chin Boxing @IronChinBoxing



#MayweatherPaul To be fair, Logan Paul did take one out of Floyd Mayweather's book, and landed the same combination Floyd landed on Canelo, on the man himself 😂💥 To be fair, Logan Paul did take one out of Floyd Mayweather's book, and landed the same combination Floyd landed on Canelo, on the man himself 😂💥#MayweatherPaul https://t.co/GrV4z5kUfI

Jake Paul reveals how he caught the 'boxing bug'

Jake Paul says he caught the boxing bug after making his pro-boxing debut against AnEson Gib back in January 2020. After picking up a big first-round knockout win in his debut, Paul said he knew he wanted to continue boxing professionally and has not looked back since:

"After my first professional fight with Gib, after I knocked him out I knew this is something I wanted to do and I fell in love with. I caught the boxing bug and the rest is history and the stars aligned and I haven't looked back since," Jake Paul said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Paul is currently 4-0 as a pro-boxer and is scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley next.

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by Jack Cunningham