“We can’t get that back from the past” - Lito Adiwang hopes he can still run it back with tormentors Jarred Brooks, Hiroba Minowa

Lito Adiwang hopes he'll one day get the chance to run it back with Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa.

But first, 'Thunder Kid' will have to get through the strawweight MMA division's fifth-ranked contender, Keito Yamakita. The two are set to square off on Friday, February 8 when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded ONE Fight Night 28 card on Amazon Prime Video.

Adiwang goes into the contest riding a three-fight win streak, including wins over Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Danial Williams. If he can make it four in a row against the 'Pocket Monk,' Adiwang hopes that he'll inch himself closer to earning rematches against Minowa and 'The Monkey God'

"I think we can’t get that back from the past," Adiwang told The MMA Superfan. "I’m just happy with the experience. But that’s what I’m aiming for - I want a rematch with them and let’s see."

Lito Adiwang came up short against both Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks over the last few years, the first being a closely contested split decision loss against Minowa at ONE: Inside The Matrix III. Adiwang quickly bounced back with back-to-back wins, but that mini-streak was snapped at the hands of Brooks at ONE: NextGen III in November 2021.

Since September 2023, 'Thunder Kid' has remained undefeated on martial arts' biggest global stage.

He looks to keep it that way at ONE Fight Night 28, but he knows earning a win over Keito Yamakita will be no easy task.

"I’ll admit that it’s going to be an exhausting fight for me," Adiwang added. "So right now, half of my training is focused on how to play with him on the ground and how to control him on the fight itself. The other half, we had to focus. I admit that in the first round I’m 100 percent, but it gradually goes down."

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

