“We come from different styles” - Kirill Grishenko ripped and ready for Ben Tynan test at ONE Fight Night 34

By Mike Murillo
Published Jul 30, 2025 03:46 GMT
Kirill Grishenko ready for battle of contrasting styles against Ben Tynan. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Belarusian heavyweight fighter Kirill Grishenko said his upcoming showdown against Canadian Ben Tynan presents an interesting dynamic of contrasting styles. He, however, asserted that he is ready for the match and believes he has what it takes to emerge on top.

The noted wrestlers are featured in a heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Aug. 1 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Both fighters are gunning for an all-important victory to maintain their solid standing in the heavyweight class.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled return to action, Kirill Grishenko shared his thoughts on how he and fellow wrestler Tynan will fare against one another and possible key to the match.

The 34-year-old M2G/MGC affiliate said:

"Yeah, we’re both wrestlers, but we come from different styles. Let’s not forget we’re fighting under MMA rules, and it all comes down to who’s better at adapting their wrestling to striking."
At ONE Fight Night 34, Kirill Grishenko looks to build on the momentum of a two-fight winning streak. His most recent victory came in February, where he scored an opening-round TKO win over Mauro Cerilli of Italy.

Tynan, meanwhile, returns after a year-long break from competition and is out to resume his assault on the top of the heavyweight division.

Ben Tynan-Kirill Grishenko match one of four top-notch MMA fights at ONE Fight Night 34

The heavyweight showdown between Ben Tynan and Kirill Grishenko is one of four top-notch MMA matches on offer at ONE Fight Night 34.

Fans looking to immerse themselves in the multifaceted sport of MMA can also enjoy the featherweight battle between streaking fighters Garry Tonon of the United States and Shamil Gasanov of Russia. It will be a rematch of their first encounter in July 2023, where Tonon won by submission by way of a kneebar.

Also on tap is the heavyweight battle featuring South Korean Kang Ji Won and Japanese Ryugo Takeuchi. The two are coming off losses in their previous matches and are out to get a bounce-back win at ONE Fight Night 34.

The bantamweight clash featuring Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines and Elbek Alyshov is the other MMA bout on offer that has the former looking to swing back to the win column while frustrating Alyshov in his ONE Championship debut.

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
