“We come from different styles” - Kirill Grishenko ripped and ready for Ben Tynan test at ONE Fight Night 34

Belarusian heavyweight fighter Kirill Grishenko said his upcoming showdown against Canadian Ben Tynan presents an interesting dynamic of contrasting styles. He, however, asserted that he is ready for the match and believes he has what it takes to emerge on top.The noted wrestlers are featured in a heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Aug. 1 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Both fighters are gunning for an all-important victory to maintain their solid standing in the heavyweight class.In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled return to action, Kirill Grishenko shared his thoughts on how he and fellow wrestler Tynan will fare against one another and possible key to the match.The 34-year-old M2G/MGC affiliate said:&quot;Yeah, we’re both wrestlers, but we come from different styles. Let’s not forget we’re fighting under MMA rules, and it all comes down to who’s better at adapting their wrestling to striking.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt ONE Fight Night 34, Kirill Grishenko looks to build on the momentum of a two-fight winning streak. His most recent victory came in February, where he scored an opening-round TKO win over Mauro Cerilli of Italy.Tynan, meanwhile, returns after a year-long break from competition and is out to resume his assault on the top of the heavyweight division.Ben Tynan-Kirill Grishenko match one of four top-notch MMA fights at ONE Fight Night 34The heavyweight showdown between Ben Tynan and Kirill Grishenko is one of four top-notch MMA matches on offer at ONE Fight Night 34.Fans looking to immerse themselves in the multifaceted sport of MMA can also enjoy the featherweight battle between streaking fighters Garry Tonon of the United States and Shamil Gasanov of Russia. It will be a rematch of their first encounter in July 2023, where Tonon won by submission by way of a kneebar.Also on tap is the heavyweight battle featuring South Korean Kang Ji Won and Japanese Ryugo Takeuchi. The two are coming off losses in their previous matches and are out to get a bounce-back win at ONE Fight Night 34.The bantamweight clash featuring Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines and Elbek Alyshov is the other MMA bout on offer that has the former looking to swing back to the win column while frustrating Alyshov in his ONE Championship debut.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post