"We had a couple of conversations" - Mike Perry details his interactions with fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington

Mike Perry has detailed his interactions with fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington at MMA Masters. Perry revealed that he had a couple of conversations with Chaos and only had nice things to say about the former interim UFC welterweight champion.

During his interview with Helen Yee, Mike Perry also stated the story of Covington holding a door open for him once. The UFC welterweight fighter appreciated Covington's gesture and didn't have much else to say about his conversations with Chaos.

"Yeah, we had a couple of conversations, short, not much. He was a real nice guy, he held the door open for me once. We were like arguing like, 'No, you go, no you go'. I mean he was like "gentleman first", so I went. I was like, 'Alright, sure'. I appreciated it."

Colby Covington hasn't competed in the Octagon for a while. His last win in the UFC was over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, whom Covington defeated via TKO in September 2020.

Since that win, Covington has been vouching for a shot at the UFC welterweight championship. However, reigning champion Kamaru Usman instead asked for a rematch against Masvidal, which the UFC eventually decided to book.

At the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view, Usman will once again defend his title against Gamebred. The Nigerian Nightmare has claimed he wants to see more activity from Covington before giving him a rematch for the belt.

Mike Perry will return to the Octagon in the next few hours

At UFC Vegas 23, Mike Perry will fight Daniel Rodriguez in the main card's opening bout. The fight will be Perry's first bout of 2021, after having won one and lost one fight in 2020.

Perry's last Octagon outing was in November 2020 when he lost to Tim Means via decision at UFC 255. Earlier that year, though, Platinum defeated Mickey Gall and will now be looking forward to getting back into the win column with a win over Rodriguez.