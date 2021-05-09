"We could definitely do a fish off"- Gregor Gillespie challenges Conor McGregor to a fishing challenge with huge stakes on the line

During the UFC Vegas 26 event, Conor McGregor tweeted out at main card competitor Gregor Gillespie, who was victorious over Diego Ferreira on the night. The Irishman claimed himself to be a better fisherman than Gillespie, to which the latter has responded.

During his post-fight press conference with the media, Gillespie challenged Conor McGregor to a fish-off to determine who the best fisherman between the two is. Gillespie added that if he beats the Irishman in the fishing challenge, the two could compete inside the octagon.

Gillespie even mentioned that The Notorious One has a huge audience behind him and the former could pick up a few followers if the two ever cross paths:

"Okay, so I mean, we could do a couple of different things. If he wants to settle that score first we could definitely do a fish off and then if I win, we could have a fight-off. How's that sound? Now, that's cool, that's pretty, that's flattering. I mean, he's got a huge audience. Hopefully I pick up a few followers from that but there's absolutely zero chance he's a better fisherman than me. No one is," Gillespie said.

The fishing debate also saw the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev joining the conversation. UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell also engaged himself in the conversation while McGregor claimed to be the best fisherman in the UFC.

At UFC Vegas 26, Gillespie got back in the win column with his TKO of Ferreira. The win marked Gregor's first victory since being brutally knocked out by Kevin Lee.

Conor McGregor himself will return to action on July 10th

Conor McGregor's next fight will be on July 10 when he returns to the octagon for a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The fight will be the Irishman's first-ever trilogy with the UFC as he aims to avenge his loss to The Diamond from UFC 257.

McGregor vs. Poirier III will headline the UFC 264 card, which will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena.