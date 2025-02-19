“We have different ways” - Roberto Soldic vows to regain old form that allowed him to knock out Dricuss du Plessis

It wasn't that long ago when Roberto Soldic viciously knocked out UFC middleweight champion Dricuss du Plessis.

Back in 2018, when the pair fought under Poland's KSW banner, 'Robocop' captured the KSW welterweight championship when he caught the South African with his signature left hook and unloaded some brutal ground and pound.

Both fighters went their separate ways since, with du Plessis going on an 11-0 rampage since.

Roberto Soldic, on the other hand, has stumbled since taking his talents to ONE Championship, suffering a no-contest and a knockout loss in his first two matches.

Now more motivated than ever to return to his winning ways, the Croatian sensation will seek vindication at ONE 171: Qatar this Thursday at Lusail Sports Arena.

Speaking during the event's press conference, Soldic vowed to regain his fearsome form and unleash his wrath against Dagi Arslanaliev in their welterweight MMA showdown.

"Thank you. Hello, Qatar. I don't want to talk about Dricuss. Now, I have a tough opponent in front of me [on] Thursday night and I'm ready for this fight. And about Dricuss, I wish him all the best. We have different ways. I choose ONE Championship. He chooses the UFC."

Watch the full ONE 171: Qatar presser, here:

Roberto Soldic says his future remains bright after past setbacks

Roberto Soldic won't let a couple of unfavorable outcomes diminish his inner fire.

The UFC Gym standout kept grinding behind closed doors to ensure victory in his next appearance. This Thursday, the 30-year-old Croatian slugger will finally get a chance to right his wrongs against a formidable opponent.

'Robocop' said during the ONE 171 presser:

"I'm focused on my opponent, Dagi, and it's gonna be a really big fight. Everything was [in the] past. I'm always looking forward, and the future is mine."

ONE 171: Qatar will air live on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com.

