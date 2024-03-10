“We don’t need to see this” - Laura Sanko posts feet pic to prove she reset “dislocated toe” live on air during UFC 299’s weigh-in show, fans react

Following a surprising moment on the UFC 299 weigh-in show, Laura Sanko caught fans' attention with an atypical post on social media.

On the broadcast, Sanko claimed to have dislocated her toe before popping it back into the socket on air. The broadcaster followed up the incident by showing off her battle scars on X with a tweet featuring a picture of her bruised foot.

In the post, Sanko confirmed that she "actually" dislocated her toe and "reset it live on TV."

The post caught many fans off guard due to the blatant nature of Sanko's foot being released on social media. Many noted the high number of users who bookmarked the tweet.

Others chose to focus on the graphic nature of the American's foot. In a tweet that has since been deleted, one fan commented:

"Laura Sanko is sick... We don't need to see this"

Other fan comments read:

"Marc Goddard would have stopped the fight"

"You can't just be putting beat-up dogs on here for free"

Permission to screenshot this?"

Your worst mistake yet uploading this"

How did Laura Sanko dislocate her toe?

In a bizarre game of 'beach volleyball' on the UFC 299 weigh-in show, Laura Sanko would dislocate her toe on the broadcast. Before the rest of the crew could digest the situation, the reporter had already popped her joint back into place.

Upon suffering the injury from chasing after the volleyball, Sanko self-diagnosed it as 'turf toe' despite the game being played on a hard floor.

Sanko was joined on the UFC 299 weigh-in show by Dan Hellie, Daniel Cormier, Cory Sandhagen, and Steve-O, with Jon Anik also making a remote appearance.

Watch Laura Sanko dislocate her toe at 3:01:52 from the full UFC 299 weigh-in show below: