“We don’t want two losses in a row” - Jonathan Haggerty reveals his biggest motivation in kickboxing title defense vs Wei Rui

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has no intention of losing back-to-back matches and is highly determined to bounce back in his scheduled title match next week in Qatar.

'The General' is featured in the headliner at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail. He will defend his kickboxing gold against No. 1 contender Wei Rui of China, part of the event marking the return of ONE Championship's return to the emirate for the second straight year.

It also comes on the heels of his KO loss to Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 back in September in the United States, where he lost in the process the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title he previously concurrently held.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, which dropped earlier this month, Jonathan Haggerty shared his frame of mind heading into ONE 171, saying:

"Yeah, I feel there’s a lot of pressure on this fight, if I’m totally honest, keeping this kickboxing belt after losing the Muay Thai belt. We don’t want two losses in a row. That’s one thing I don’t want. So, I’m here to make it all right, get back to winning ways, and defending the kickboxing belt."

ONE 171: Qatar will be the first defense of Jonathan Haggerty of the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title after claiming it in November 2023 with a second-round KO of the division's MMA king Fabricio Andrade in an all-champion clash.

Looking to oust the British champion from the throne is Wei, undefeated in his last 21 matches and a winner over former world champion Hiroki Akimoto in his ONE debut in May last year.

For more information on ONE 171: Qatar, check out onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty not taking Wei Rui lightly

Jonathan Haggerty said he is not taking Wei Rui lightly in their title clash at ONE 171: Qatar. He asserted that the Chinese fighter is the No. 1 contender for a reason, and they have to prepare for him.

He shared this in the same interview with Inside Fighting, highlighting how he and his team have been paying close attention to Wei's game to come up with the needed plan for fight night.

The Orpington, England native said:

"He's obviously a great, worthy opponent. He's the number one in the division for a reason. He beat [Hiroki] Akimoto, close fight, very close fight. Obviously, my coach has been paying close attention to the fights that he's had. We've been going through a great game plan and, obviously, we know he's a southpaw."

Wei had a highly successful kickboxing run in K-1 before deciding to take his talent to ONE Championship last year.

