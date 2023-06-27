"We as Dutchies don't accept him" - Ex-girlfriend Julia Rose's out-of-character post after Jake Paul showed off Jutta Leerdam got fans to feel for her

Jake Paul has seemingly moved on from his ex-girlfriend Julia Rose and is now dating Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam. Paul and Rose went on and off in an intense relationship since 2020 which appears to have finally come to an end.

'The Problem Child' went public about his relationship with Leerdam earlier this year, drawing an uncharacteristic reaction from his ex, Rose. The 2019 world series flasher appeared to be affected by Jake Paul's announcement and penned down a heartfelt poem. Rose wrote in the caption of her Instagram post:

"Couldn’t sleep so I wrote this piece about needing some space🌜I think it might be one of my favorites"

She then went on to recite:

"I might find the pieces of me that I'm looking for amongst the stars. And if not there, then definitely on Mars. Because I've always been one hell of a fighter. You know, one of those women with quite a bit of fire inside of her. What can I say? I get it honestly from my mother. But being full of that kind of passion also makes me one hell of a lover. That reminds me, after Mars I'll probably head to Venus to keep Aphrodite company..."

Fans believe Jake Paul made a mistake breaking up with Julia Rose

Initial break rumors about Jake Paul and Julia Rose started as early as 2021 while the pair had just met in March 2020. However, they officially got back together in 2022 for a brief while before 'The Problem Child' indicated that he was single again.

According to some fans, Paul's choice of breaking up with Julia Rose wasn't a smart one. Reacting to Rose's post after Paul announced his new relationship, fans voiced their support for the World Series flasher.

Check out some comments below:

"Girl, we as dutchies dont accept him"

"@jakepaul you messed up she's a keeper bro"

"Cant believe if you have this girl as your girlfriend, your still looking for someone else.. I wonder how long they stay together.. my guess is not long"

Image courtesy: @juliaroseforpresident on Instagram

Image courtesy: @juliaroseforpresident on Instagram

Poll : 0 votes