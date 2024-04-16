"We aren't in end times" - Ryan Garcia shares cryptic reaction after uncharacteristic flooding brings Dubai to standstill

Ryan Garcia recently stirred intrigue with a mysterious response following an unusual flooding event that has halted activity in Dubai.

After months of discussions and anticipation, 'KingRy' is poised to square off against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney in a 12-round showdown slated for April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

However, since the fight announcement in February, Garcia's social media presence has undergone a surprising transformation, characterized by a mix of contentious posts, which include startling accusations and mysterious videos.

Garcia recently turned to X and reacted to the surprising flooding in the Middle East's financial hub, Dubai. He wrote:

"But nah, we aren’t in end times. Jesus IS LORD PF LORD KING OF KINGS YESHUA, WE AWAIT YOUR GLORIOUS RETURN."

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall pounded the United Arab Emirates, causing flooding on sections of major highways and resulting in abandoned vehicles on roads in various cities, including Dubai. The downpour, which started overnight, drenched the desert city with over 120 millimeters of rain, leading to extensive pooling of water on the streets.

What claims did Ryan Garcia present in his social media posts?

The combat sports community, including Devin Haney himself, has suspected that Ryan Garcia might be grappling with drug addiction, facing a mental health challenge, or perhaps even both simultaneously.

Over the past two months, 'KingRy' has been active on social media, sharing a string of contentious posts. Among these, he made the startling claim of being escorted into the woods of Bohemian Grove by the Illuminati.

Garcia made bold predictions of an impending earthquake that would devastate Las Vegas and Los Angeles on June 6. Furthermore, he confidently declared the existence of extraterrestrial life, presenting what he claimed to be supporting evidence.

'KingRy' further asserted that he possessed evidence implicating celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks in Jeffrey Epstein's scandal, among other peculiar claims that have unsettled fans.

Moreover, the Californian boxer accused 'The Dream' of involvement in alleged misconduct and sexual trafficking alongside disgraced music producer Sean Love Combs, widely known as P. Diddy.

