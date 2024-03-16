Ryan Garcia seemingly goes dark on social media in light of NYSAC mental evaluation challenge

Ryan Garcia appears to have gone silent on social media platforms after recently threatening to sue the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) over his disagreement regarding a mental health evaluation.

Garcia is gearing up to square off against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney in a 12-round showdown scheduled for April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The build-up to the upcoming fight has been far from orthodox for 'KingRy'. Initially, he found himself entangled in accusations from Haney regarding substance abuse, prompting Garcia to disclose his use of alcohol and marijuana.

However, after the press conference, the 25-year-old boxer exhibited highly erratic behavior on his social media platforms, sharing enigmatic posts for several weeks. This has sparked significant concern among fans about his mental well-being.

On Friday, Garcia assured his followers that he would refrain from posting on social media as he concentrates on "knocking Haney out." However, just hours later, the former WBC interim lightweight champion took to X and uploaded a video in which he vehemently criticized and threatened legal action against NYSAC for insisting on a mental health assessment to authorize his fight against 'The Dream' in April.

Garcia elaborated that when he sought clarification from the commission regarding the evaluation, they cited his recent social media activity and marijuana use as factors prompting their request.

Check out Ryan Garcia's video (now deleted) below:

Shortly after posting the video, Garcia appeared to have either deleted or deactivated his X account, rendering it inaccessible for users to explore.

Ryan Garcia's X account [Credits: X.com]

But that's not all; approximately five hours later, 'KingRy' posted the first of five posts on his Instagram page. Three of these were related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The last video depicted Garcia in tears. However, soon after, he deleted all the posts from his Instagram account as well.

Ryan Gracia's Instagram account

What surprising assertions did Ryan Garcia make in his social media posts?

The combat sports community, including Devin Haney himself, suspects that Ryan Garcia may be grappling with drug addiction, facing a mental health crisis, or possibly both.

Garcia's recent peculiar social media behavior has drawn widespread attention, particularly when he began espousing conspiracy theories and asserted his involvement in some of them.

In recent weeks, 'KingRy' has taken to social media to make a series of sensational claims. Among these, he alleged being abducted into the woods of Bohemian Grove by the Illuminati. Garcia disclosed a traumatic experience of being sexually assaulted at the age of two and accused Logan Paul of engaging in Satanic worship. Additionally, he encouraged a boycott of his Prime sports drinks.

The Californian native forecasted an earthquake that would destroy Las Vegas and Los Angeles on June 6. He also asserted the existence of extraterrestrial life with supposed evidence. He claimed to possess proof implicating celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks in Jeffrey Epstein's scandal, alongside numerous other controversial claims that have stirred unease among fans.