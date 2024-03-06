Ryan Garcia continues to shock, shares names of two A-list celebrities allegedly on “Jeffrey Epstein’s list”

Ryan Garcia recently disclosed the identities of two prominent individuals purportedly associated with Jeffrey Epstein's list.

Garcia's unpredictable conduct has sparked considerable apprehension among combat sports enthusiasts, as his recent behaviors and unsettling social media updates have stirred widespread unease.

Despite 'KingRy's' upcoming bout against Devin Haney for the WBC super-lightweight title on April 20, uncertainties abound regarding his mental and physical preparedness to step into the ring amidst allegations of substance abuse.

The controversial boxer has once again found himself caught up in a social media scandal following a series of unusual incidents. It all started with a cryptic video shared on Garcia's X account, containing allusions to Satan. Subsequently, he asserted to possess indisputable evidence of the existence of Bohemian Grove, a clandestine meeting ground for the world's elite.

During a recent X Space session, Garcia claimed that he has classified information from the notorious Epstein's list, alleging that renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey and two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks were closely linked to the disgraced financier's island:

"I got the Epstein’s list if you want me to drop the names... Oprah and Tom Hanks. Who else is on the list, we already know who's on that list that's why they are scrambling, they are scared, bro."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Last December, a U.S. judge authorized the release of court papers related to a 2015 defamation case filed by Virginia Giuffre. In her lawsuit, Giuffre accused Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her when she was a minor.

Numerous court documents revealing Epstein's associates were made public. Among the prominent figures mentioned in these documents, also referred to as Epstein's list, are individuals associated with misconduct and allegations of sexual abuse, including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and David Copperfield.

Sean Strickland offers supportive mental health message amidst Ryan Garcia's turmoil

Sean Strickland recently addressed mental health concerns in response to Ryan Garcia's ambiguous antics.

The former UFC middleweight champion, known for his candid opinions on sensitive topics, chose to veer from his usual divisive comments as he extended support to 'KingRy' during what seems to be a mental health struggle. In a video posted on X, 'Tarzan' encouraged Garcia to reassess his inner circle of friends:

"Mental illness is like someone else living in your body that takes control randomly, and you have no idea you're not in control. Some people will get this some people won't. Ryan Garcia needs to rethink who he hangs around with. TAKE CARE OF THE BRAIN. Work out. Have good friends."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Strickland had earlier shown compassion towards Garcia, despite initially using harsh language by labeling him as such for opening up about his mental health struggles in a video.