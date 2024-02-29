"99% of what I'm doing is trolling" - Ryan Garcia assures fans that he's seriously training for Devin Haney fight after his live session last night

Ryan Garcia recently reaffirmed fans to his steadfast dedication to training for the Devin Haney fight following a stoned live session last night.

After months of negotiations, Garcia is poised to challenge Haney for his WBC super lightweight title in a 12-round bout scheduled for April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During their first press conference held in New York on Tuesday, Haney alleged that he smelled alcohol on Garcia's breath amid their intense face-off and went on to call him an "alcoholic" and a "drunk."

The duo is set to reconvene in Los Angeles on Thursday, but Haney announced on social media that he would not attend after 'KingRy' admitted to being "high as f**k."

However, in his defense, Garcia recently took to X and addressed his behavior:

"Look, guys, I understand that everybody is concerned, but at the end of the day, I gotta address some things. 99% of what I'm doing is trolling, I'm running eight miles right now at 6 in the morning... You don't have a six-pack if you're drinking every day and smoking."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Following the former interim champion's explanation, 'The Dream' seemingly reversed his decision to skip the presser and urged his fans to join the event, underscoring his dedication to maintaining a professional demeanor.

Check out Devin Haney's post below:

Ryan Garcia aims for UFC showdown against Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley had previously expressed interest in boxing Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia in the coming years. 'KingRy' recently responded by challenging him to a UFC bout instead, though the likelihood of this remains slim.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Garcia stated that boxing O'Malley wouldn't offer him enough of a challenge and expressed a preference for facing him inside the octagon instead:

"I'll beat his a** in MMA guaranteed, I'm a natural wrestler, I just beat my security that's a wrestler I've beaten him, I'm strong, and I've beaten him, and I got crazy conditioning. I know I'd knock him out in boxing, what is fair is to test myself in MMA."

He added:

"I know if I put my mind to it and trained every day and have Nate [Diaz] helping me, even Alex Pereira, all of them, and I really locked in, he would not beat me. I will come with everything I have, and I will destroy Sean O'Malley."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

