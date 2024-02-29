Ryan Garcia reveals new girlfriend shortly after divorce and proposes $500K Misfits purse - Bradley Martyn, Mike Majlak and others react

Ryan Garcia has shed light on a recent change in his personal life, revealing his new girlfriend/partner. The star pugilist's revelation has elicited criticism from certain sections of the combat sports community.

Many of his detractors particularly noted that 'KingRy's' wife, Andrea Celina, gave birth to their second child earlier this year. They highlighted that Garcia's divorce assertion on social media came a mere hour after the announcement of their child's birth, which was rather inconsiderate of him.

Well, the 25-year-old has now put forth an Instagram post, featuring an image of himself from a boxing match on one side, whereas the other side consists of a photograph of his new partner. The latter is believed to be social media influencer Mikaela Testa.

Furthermore, Garcia's Instagram post consisted of a statement indicating that he's training his new girlfriend for a boxing match under the Misfits Boxing banner. 'KingRy' implied that Testa, and whoever's finalized as her opponent, could walk away with $500K and a pay-per-view (PPV) percentage each. He wrote:

"Look this is my baby, MY QUEEN BELIEVE THAT!! 👸 Stop judging her is she perfect no. But are you? THOUGHT SO. I love her so stop hating. Btw, I’m training her to fight and I’m willing to put her against whoever on @misfitsboxing and if you feel you can take her tag your self In it and I’ll set up a fight and you’ll walk away with a bag. No less then 500,000$ and percentage of PPV if it makes sense. @mikkimouse404"

Besides, in one Instagram Story, Garcia posted a screengrab of Bible verses. In another, he insinuated that his relationship with Testa hasn't ascended to a serious level as of yet. Regardless, he emphasized that he'll train her to fight and that she'll compete at a Misfits Boxing event. 'KingRy' wrote:

"On a semi serious note I have a new Girlfriend. Not super serious at this time But she my boo ... @mikkimouse404 ... Ima teach her how to fight! She's the next one up @misfitsboxing"

Check out the screenshots of his Instagram Stories below:

A couple of Instagram users alluded that Ryan Garcia has often spoken about being a devout Christian. They appeared to suggest that his divorcing his wife and using his social media to post certain images of his new partner were against their religious tenets.

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn chimed in by saying, "Yo what lol," whereas podcast personality Mike Majlak simply wrote: "What is happening." Moreover, some netizens inquired whether 'KingRy' is fine, with one user speculating whether Garcia's Instagram account's been hacked.

Check out the screenshots of some of the fan reactions below:

Ryan Garcia's eyes title win in return to the ring amid criticism regarding personal life

Ryan Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, recently claimed that he'll return on April 20, 2024. In addition, irrespective of the condemnation being directed his way regarding his personal life, Garcia has consistently maintained that he's focused on capturing boxing world title gold in his upcoming fight.

Earlier this month (February 2024), it was confirmed that Ryan Garcia would box longtime rival, undefeated KO artist Devin Haney, next. The Garcia-Haney showdown is booked to take place on April 20, 2024, with Haney's WBC super lightweight title at stake.