Oscar De La Hoya reveals Ryan Garcia's return date after Rolando Romero talks fall apart

It appears that Ryan Garcia's next fight is slated for April 20.

'KingRy' has had a rough month, to put it mildly. At the start of the month, Garcia was in talks with former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. The two had a rivalry dating back to the amateurs, and it seemed that a bout made sense.

Instead, after meeting with Floyd Mayweather, the former interim lightweight champion made a u-turn on the bout. Instead, Garcia attempted to secure a fight with WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero. The two got deep into negotiations, and it seemed that bout was set for April.

Instead, 'Rolly' recently signed a deal to fight Isaac Cruz on March 30. As a result, Garcia was left with no opponent despite already announcing plans to fight Romero. Feeling that he was "lied" to, the young boxer took to social media with his frustrations earlier this week.

While Garcia is frustrated, Oscar De La Hoya is determined to get him an opponent soon. Speaking with FightHubTV in an interview earlier this week, the promoter revealed that the young boxer was set to return on April 20.

In the interview, 'Golden Boy' announced (via Michael Benson):

"We have April 20th, that's our date. I'm gonna announce something really really big, when it gets signed… You never know, maybe he moves up to 147lbs, who knows?”

Oscar De La Hoya opens up on Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero talks

According to Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero was never close.

Earlier this week, 'KingRy' took to social media to announce that his fight with 'Rolly' was on for April. However, just one day later, Romero shocked him with an announcement of his own.

That announcement was that he would instead be fighting Isaac Cruz on the undercard of Tim Tsyzu vs. Keith Thurman in March. Romero later mocked Garcia on social media for his premature announcement.

As a result, Garcia announced plans to take a brief hiatus from social media. While the boxer stated that he was "lied" to about negotiations with Romero, his promoter, De La Hoya, has stated that the two sides barely spoke about the fight.

Speaking with FightHubTV, De La Hoya admitted:

"No [it wasn't close] whatsoever. We talked to [Romero's promoter] Tom Brown I believe, made an offer and never heard back. That's the bottom line.