“We fight with our hearts” - Aung La N Sang praises Vero for showcasing the prowess of a true Burmese warrior

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang of Myanmar is no stranger to showcasing the fighting spirit of the people in his country.

From escaping turmoil in Burma to becoming a mixed martial arts legend in his own right, Aung La N Sang has come a long way. Most importantly, the 39-year-old veteran is extremely proud to have inspired the next generation of fighters from Myanmar.

One of those fighters is 28-year-old Muay Thai star Vero 'The Kayan Leopard.'

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Aung La N Sang talked about Vero and had nothing but praise for the young rising star.

'The Burmese Python' said:

"Yeah, for sure. That’s what we do. We fight with our hearts. And I’m very thankful she fought so hard. And I know she’s gonna keep getting better. She’s gonna come back strong and she’s gonna make it a staple in ONE Championship."

Aung La N Sang himself will return to action this week, and he hopes to spark more inspiration for Myanmar with his latest performance.

Aung La N Sang goes head-to-head with Shamil Erdogan in grudge match at ONE 171: Qatar

'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang of Myanmar is ready for war against Turkish conqueror Shamil Erdogan in their intense rematch.

The two square off in a three-round middleweight MMA bout at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

