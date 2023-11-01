"We fine thoooo" - Brendan Schaub adds own twist after Joe Rogan brings back 'Rogan ain't slick' meme on The JRE 

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub put his own spin on media personality and UFC commentator Joe Rogan's meme.

Rogan recently brought up a meme on his podcast which said 'Rogan ain't slick', and showed a man at a sports game who resembled him very closely. The man in the picture also had a blonde wig on and was watching the game alongside his partner.

Schaub photoshopped his own face onto the partner's face and posted the image on Halloween with a message:

"Joe Rogan ain't slick Nice try B we see you too!"

He also jokingly captioned the post by stating that they both looked fine and wished people a happy Halloween.

"We fine thoooo. Happy Halloween. [pumpkin emoji]"

Check out Brendan Schaub's post on Twitter below:

Expand Tweet

Rogan introduced the meme a few weeks ago on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. He described his lookalike meme and said:

“Did you see that meme? Somebody sent me this meme, Rogan aint slick. Looks exactly like me with the wig on. If I was an alcoholic and I ate a lot of hot dogs. Bro that looks so much like me. If I just got a little nose job and moved to Argentina, it’s crazy! That guy's high.”

Check out his comments down below:

Joe Rogan discusses Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury with Elon Musk

Joe Rogan was impressed with Francis Ngannou's professional boxing debut against lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury this past weekend.

He discussed the fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his most recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan praised Ngannou and made reference to his third round knockdown of Fury, a feat that had only occurred six times before. Rogan also expressed his disappointment in one of the judges who scored the fight 96-93 in favor of Tyson Fury, resulting in a split decision loss for Francis Ngannou.

He said:

"Francis Ngannou, who's never had a boxing match in his life... Knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round and beat him up in the eighth round. Most people, including me, thought he should've won the decision... He lost by one point on one judge's scorecard. He won on one judge's scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is outrageous."

Check out his full comments in the segment from his podcast below on YouTube [0:30]: